"Max Verstappen is clearly in the better position" - Pierre Gasly thinks Red Bull F1 driver holds advantage over Lewis Hamilton

For about half of the 2019 season, Pierre Gasly raced alongside Max Verstappen for Red Bull. The experience has made the Scuderia Alpha Tauri driver well placed to comment on the battle between Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen for the 2021 F1 World Drivers Championship.

In an interview ahead of this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Gasly and Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc were asked about the state of the current championship, and what they have taken away from it so far.

Both drivers acknowledged the fine margin between the two championship contenders before the first session in Jeddah. Gasly commented on the drastic change between previous editions of F1 and the current season. He said:

"It's really nice also to see two different teams. In the last few years, it has always been Mercedes fighting between their two drivers. I think for the sport in general it is good to have two different manufacturers fighting for the championship. It is extremely tight and entertaining. Obviously, we can't see all the action racing with them, but seeing everything that happens throughout the season makes it a pretty good year."

When asked to choose a favorite between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, Leclerc responded diplomatically. He claimed he couldn't make up his mind and kept switching between the two drivers. Gasly revealed a lot more about the situation, saying:

"Max Verstappen has the point advantage and I kind of see him winning in the end. He's got only two races and an eight-point advantage. He is clearly in the better position. I don't think it is going to be a very easy one, Mercedes are going to be very strong here. But if he arrives in Abu Dhabi with a points advantage I think he is going to get the championship."

Only eight points separate Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton going into the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Many claim Lewis Hamilton holds an advantage over Max Verstappen going into Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Many believe the momentum currently lies with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes going into the final two races, differing from Gasly's opinion.

This belief was bolstered after Hamilton gave stellar drives back-to-back at the Brazilian and Qatar Grands Prix, winning both by a comfortable margin. Going into the final two races, Mercedes confirmed they will use the same engine as in Brazil.

Building upon this, the designer of the brand new Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Carsten Tilke, also believes that the Mercedes power unit will have an advantage over the rest of the field. He said:

" Mercedes are taking the strong engine again which they had in Brazil, and if it's still this engine with so much power, I think it will be difficult for everyone else."

Catch the action live as the first of the practice sessions commences later on today.

