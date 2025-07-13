Max Verstappen could have finished third without his mistake in Silverstone, claims Red Bull boss

Helmut Marko believes Max Verstappen’s spin during the 2025 British Grand Prix ultimately cost Red Bull a podium finish. Writing in his Speedweek column, the Red Bull advisor pointed to the Dutchman’s mistake in wet conditions as a key factor in what turned into a damage limitation drive to fifth place.

Verstappen had started the race from pole position, but a spin at the safety car restart on a damp Silverstone circuit dropped him down to tenth. From there, he managed to recover some ground but never looked in contention for the win. Speaking to media including Sportskeeda, after the race, Verstappen explained that the low-downforce rear wing setup, chosen for qualifying performance, left the car tricky to handle in the unpredictable weather, especially on cold tyres.

Marko echoed that assessment, acknowledging that while Red Bull didn’t have the pace to beat the McLarens, Verstappen could have secured third if not for the spin. He added that once Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris switched to slick tyres, it was clear McLaren were simply operating in a different performance window, especially in the changing conditions.

Debriefing Red Bull’s pace and Verstappen’s performance in his column, Marko wrote:

“With a high top speed thanks to this wing, it will be difficult for the McLaren to overtake Max. Unfortunately, everything turned out a little differently in terms of weather, and it was clear that we would have a hard time with this very special tuning on the wet track, Max then with a rare turner. We believe without this mishap, the Dutchman could have landed in 3rd place. After the race, we realized that we would not have had a chance against the McLaren even on a dry track, but a podium place should have been in it.

“After the change to slicks, Piastri and Norris immediately drove very strong lap times, Max needed four laps until the tires were in the best working window. Then he could drive as fast as the McLaren, but in those four laps he lost almost ten seconds.”

Red Bull veteran Helmut Marko outlines the team targets for the Belgian and Hungarian GP

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko believes the team will be more competitive at the Belgian Grand Prix than in Hungary. Writing in his Speedweek column, the Austrian felt the layout of Spa-Francorchamps is better suited to the characteristics of the RB21, giving Red Bull a stronger chance of delivering a solid result.

In contrast, he expressed concerns about the Hungarian Grand Prix, suggesting that the twisty layout of the Hungaroring and the expected warmer temperatures could present challenges for the Milton Keynes-based outfit. However, Marko remained optimistic, pointing to upcoming upgrades for the RB21 at both races as a potential turning point. He indicated that the developments could help offset any track-specific weaknesses and keep Red Bull in contention as they aim to recover ground in both championships.

Outlining the expectations of Red Bull for the double-header in Hungary and Belgium, Marko said:

“We will soon have the GP weekend in sprint format in Belgium and then the Hungarian GP ahead of us. The race track of Spa-Francorchamps should be better suited to our car, especially under the normally very changeable weather conditions. We are optimistic about this. Hungary should be a little trickier for us because of the layout and because of the usually high temperatures. But we will have new parts on the car for both weekends and hope this will have a positive effect.”

The Belgian and Hungarian Grands Prix will mark the beginning of a new chapter for Red Bull Racing, as they head into their first double-header without long-time Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner. His departure has ushered in a new leadership era under Laurent Mekies, who now faces the task of steering the team through one of its most challenging seasons in recent memory.

Red Bull currently sits fourth in the Constructors’ championship with 172 points, a staggering 288 points behind reigning champions and current leaders McLaren. In the Drivers’ standings, Max Verstappen holds third place with 165 points, trailing Oscar Piastri by 69 points and teammate Lando Norris by 61. With both upcoming races critical to their title hopes, the double-header will be a key test of Red Bull’s ability to regroup and rebound under the new leadership.

