Max Verstappen on the importance of his father Jos in his F1 journey 

Max Verstappen feels his father Jos Verstappen has played a crucial role when it comes to guiding him in his F1 career by knowing what not to do. Jos himself is a former F1 racer and was rated very highly when he made his debut. Unfortunately for him, it never worked out for him and he never got the prolonged run in the sport that many others did at the time.

Early in his career, he was teamed up with Michael Schumacher at Benetton in a car that was a race winner but with a team modeled around the German. With an apparent lack of success, Jos knew where the pitfalls were and decided to guide his son Max Verstappen throughout his career so that he would not make the same mistakes.

Talking about the importance of his father in his F1 career. Max Verstappen talked about how it was Jos who helped him get ready for the sport. Max told Sky Sports,

"From my dad's side, I think his career didn't go to plan, and I think it had a lot of potential. But again, he knew what went wrong, and he knew that it was very important to have the right people around you from a young age, to be guided in the right way."

He added,

"And I think that's what he did with me. So from all that happened in his career and what went wrong, he tried to prevent me from having really, and that's why I think when I grew up and got all the way to Formula 1 with him by my side, it helped me a lot to prepare."

Jos made Max Verstappen of what could happen when he reached the F1 paddock

Expanding further, Max Verstappen revealed how Jos was always giving him information about what could happen in F1. He made Max aware of things that tend to make the paddock a difficult world. He said,

"He was constantly trying to make me aware of things, what could happen, [telling me] I need to be ready, I need to be fit, I need to also be aware of what's going on in the paddock, you know that's a difficult world. So he prepared me in a very professional way, I think from a very young age, to be ready for all certain kind of scenarios."

It's safe to say Max might be one of the better-trained drivers in F1 who was ready in more ways than one to conquer the sport.