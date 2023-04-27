Max Verstappen predicts chaos during the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP sprint weekend

Max Verstappen expects chaos during this weekend's sprint race at the 2023 Azerbaijan GP. Baku is set to be the first venue for this year's sprint races, which will feature a new format.

Despite being highly critical of not only the sprint format, but also the decision to hold one in Baku, Verstappen is still aiming for maximum points this weekend to further his chances of winning a third consecutive world championship.

Max Verstappen @VerstappenCOM



Mixed fortunes for Max in Baku over the years but he came out on top last year

Looking forward to the upcoming race, which he won last year, Verstappen anticipates that it may be a "slightly chaotic" affair due to it being the first sprint race of the season.

Furthermore, since the sprint race will no longer set the grid for Sunday's GP, drivers will be able to take more risks, leading to more potential crashes. Speaking ahead of the event, Max Verstappen said:

“Baku is a challenging track to get right. As it’s a street circuit with long straights, it gives us multiple options on what wings we can run. It’s also the first sprint race weekend of the season so that might make it slightly chaotic. We just need to try and get a good start into the weekend with a solid FP1 session. Let’s see what we can do.”

Helmut Marko talks about Max Verstappen's contract

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko praised the team's recent decision to secure Max Verstappen's services until 2028, calling it one of their greatest moves. Verstappen proved his exceptional skills by winning his first race in Melbourne earlier this month, expertly navigating his RB19 through the chaos.

Red Bull's unwavering belief in Verstappen was demonstrated by offering him the longest contract in F1 history. The 25-year-old, a two-time world champion, will remain a part of the team for the next five years, a move that Marko sees as highly advantageous for Red Bull.

Verstappen is dominating the 2023 grid, showcasing his prowess at the pinnacle of his abilities. Marko said:

"Max controlled the race sovereignly, made no mistakes. But we're used to that from him by now. If he's in the lead, you know he's going to be okay. Max is definitely the best driver right now."

"That we have signed such a long contract with him has been one of the best decisions. That stability is very important for the team and Max now also has certainty."

While there has not been a single repeat winner in Baku, Verstappen is hopeful of adding yet another race win to his tally.

