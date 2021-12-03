Max Verstappen stuck in traffic before Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice sessions

Max Verstappen was spotted stuck in traffic before the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Friday.

Verstappen is in contention for the drivers' championship this year, for the first time in his career. He leads the battle against F1 veteran Lewis Hamilton as they head into the final two races of the season.

Despite this, it appears that F1 drivers are also subject to the same circumstances as the rest of us off-track, contrary to the blazing-fast speeds they carry throughout their laps on the track.

Max Verstappen isn't the only F1 driver who has been seen to be caught in traffic though.

Charles Leclerc was spotted in traffic earlier this year in October, as he drove himself to the first practice session of the US Grand Prix. It only goes on to show that they are humans after all.

Charles Leclerc stuck in traffic before FP1 of USGP. Taken from r/FormulaOne on Reddit. Posted by u/nyuncat

Max Verstappen is Pierre Gasly's favorite for the 2021 F1 championship

In a pre-weekend interview on Thursday, Pierre Gasly opined on who he thinks will take the championship this year. The Frenchman, who used to race for Red Bull in 2019, believes that Max has the upper hand due to his eight-point advantage over rival Hamilton. He said:

"Max Verstappen has the point advantage and I kind of see him winning in the end. He's got only two races and an eight-point advantage. He is clearly in the better position."

Contrary to the Frenchman's opinion, many believe that Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have an advantage going into the final two races, with the Briton securing back-to-back wins at the Brazilian and Qatar Grands Prix.

Mercedes are confident in their abilities for the last two races of the year, with team principal Toto Wolff claiming the Grand Prix in Brazil "woke up" the Lewis Hamilton of old.

At the brand new Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which hosts the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the conditions on the track remain unknown. Despite that, with its long straights and flowing corners, the circuit is expected to let the new Mercedes power unit shine.

It remains to be seen now if Max Verstappen and Red Bull can outclass Mercedes and get closer to that all-elusive world championship title.

