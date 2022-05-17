Max Verstappen 'trying to spend a bit of time away from the F1 paddock' after winning first title in the sport

Max Verstappen is trying to spend more time away from the F1 paddock after achieving his goal of winning the World Drivers' Championship last season. Despite being engaged in a fierce title defense against Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc this season, the Dutchman says his ambitions have been fulfilled.

Speaking to CNN after the Miami GP, he said:

“I’ve already said that if I win a championship, my goal in F1 is achieved, and anything else that comes after is a bonus, and I will enjoy it.”

He further added:

“I’m trying to enjoy the weekends when you are away and trying to spend a bit of time away from the F1 paddock and see the city more.”

Formula 1 @F1



How high up this list will Max Verstappen go?



#MiamiGP #F1 New entry at #10!How high up this list will Max Verstappen go? New entry at #10! 👏How high up this list will Max Verstappen go? #MiamiGP #F1 https://t.co/GvuaJeOYHY

The 24-year-old won his maiden championship last year after an intense season-long battle with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. Despite the controversy that mars his victory at the season finale in Abu Dhabi last year, the Red Bull driver's performance during the course of the season earned him a lot praise from the paddock.

This year, Verstappen is battling a resurgent Ferrari to defend his title and says his motivation is higher than ever before.

He said:

“It’s not like, ‘I’ve won a Championship now, so let’s go party here, and let’s go party there’, and not be motivated. I think my motivation is even higher now to try to achieve that feeling or try to feel the same thing again.”

Max Verstappen is still “learning new things” after winning F1 title

Max Verstappen says that he is still learning new things and trying to improve in every aspect, especially, since the new generation of cars have forced the drivers to adapt their driving styles.

Speaking to CNN, he said:

“As a driver, every year you learn and try to improve. It’s not just one particular aspect. I think it's more about trying to be better in every aspect, and trying to be more consistent, trying to make less mistakes, all these kinds of things.”

Verstappen says it’s “nice” that he won the championship in 2021, when he was still driving a familiar car. He believes that with the new regulations in place, every driver on the grid is at a disadvantage.

