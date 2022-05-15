"He is not unbeatable" - Max Verstappen won't be the best in Formula E, says former F1 driver

Former Toro Rosso driver Jean-Eric Vergne recently claimed that while he may not be able to put up a fight against Max Verstappen in the same Red Bull in F1, he would not expect the Dutchman to stand a chance against him in Formula E.

As reported by PlanetF1, Vergne, who is the only two-time Formula E champion, revealed that Verstappen would not be "unbeatable" in an electric car. The Frenchman said:

“If I race against him in Formula 1, I have to be honest – I’m not going to beat him. He is clearly at the highest level in Formula 1. If he comes to Formula E, he is not unbeatable. You can bet on that. I think I’m the best!”

Comparing his experience in Formula E to that in F1, he said:

“Sometimes you win, but you don’t actually know exactly what goes right. Also, sometimes you don’t win races and you don’t really know what went wrong. The secret is to focus on yourself and get the most out of the package. It’s very hard work. We spend a lot of time with the engineers in the factory and many, many days in the simulator. I work much more often than I did in Formula 1 and I know Formula E drivers spend much more time in the simulator than other racing classes.”

The reigning world champion is currently climbing his way back to the top of the championship standings with a 19-point difference to Charles Leclerc.

Jolyon Palmer believes that Max Verstappen is "the worry for Ferrari"

Despite an incredible start to the 2022 F1 season for Ferrari, Jolyon Palmer believes that the more Red Bull have been working on improving their reliability, the bigger threat Max Verstappen is becoming for Ferrari.

In his most recent column for f1.com, the former Lotus and Renault driver wrote:

“The worry for Ferrari at the moment though must be the manner with which [Max] Verstappen is able to beat them, even when he starts behind both cars, and on a Miami circuit which the majority of the other drivers found tricky to overtake on without a significant tyre offset. Verstappen didn’t rely on team tactics or strategy for the win either, he outmuscled [Carlos] Sainz at the first corner to immediately split the Ferraris. Sainz was a bit hampered by his inside line and being boxed in by [Charles] Leclerc at the apex, but could he have been a bit more aggressive in squeezing Verstappen before the braking zone?”

Comparing this rivalry to the one between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, he added:

“After all the drama of his [Lewis] Hamilton title fight in 2021, Verstappen must be appreciating this fight so far, with both drivers being extremely respectful of one another, but Leclerc in Miami was surely too generous. Maybe he was hoping to get the DRS on the long straights next lap, but unlike in Bahrain or Jeddah where that tactic worked, the next DRS wasn’t on the corner exit – but seven turns later, Verstappen could break clear, and did.”

Max Verstappen has gone on to win every race that he has finished so far this season. If Red Bull manage to maintain their reliability, the Dutchman could soon be in a class of his own, unless Charles Leclerc truly steps up his game.

