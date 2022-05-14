F1 'will have to go electric', says former world champion Nico Rosberg

Former F1 world champion and Extreme E team owner Nico Rosberg recently claimed that prevailing conditions may force the sport to go electric in the future. The German's comments bear significance given the increasing concerns with the global climate crisis and future government regulations that are expected to be implemented to combat the same.

As reported by PlanetF1, Rosberg said:

“I see they [F1] are going with synthetic fuels, which for mobility as such is not going to be the best solution. But synthetic fuels are very relevant for other mobility sectors, might it be aeroplanes or container ships or trucks or whatever. So Formula 1 is going to go down that route and will play a key role in developing these e-fuels. Hopefully, as a result, that will benefit all these other mobility sectors. But is that enough for F1 to be relevant with e-fuels as the only mobility thing to be using e-fuels? Well, that’s a bit of a question mark for the long term. Maybe, as Alejandro [Agag, chairman of Formula E] says, they will have to go electric.”

The German, however, did admit that he does not view Formula E as a replacement for the sport, saying:

“Formula E, I see the opportunity to co-exist very much because there are many big differences – I mean, Formula E is racing in city centres. That alone is already such a powerful attraction because F1 doesn’t have that privilege of racing in the centre of London, in the centre of Paris, in the centre of Hong Kong, and that’s amazing. This is very unique to Formula E. There is an ease of access as a result, also to all the people who are in the city. So I think, with time, it will keep growing and have this natural co-existence.”

F1 currently makes use of synthetic fuels and has a target of becoming net carbon zero by 2030.

"Of course I'm thinking" - Sebastian Vettel questions whether it is right to race in F1

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel recently claimed that today's climate crisis has made him think about whether or not racing in the sport and continuing to be dependent on fossil fuels is the right thing to do.

The Aston Martin driver recently shared his concerns on BBC Question Time, saying:

“It’s my passion to drive a car. Every time I step in the car, I love it. When I get out of the car, of course I’m thinking as well: ‘Is this something we should do, travel the world, wasting resources?’ We need to stop being dependent [on fossil fuels], and we can, because there are solutions in place.”

Vettel has taken every opportunity to spread awareness about the significance of taking care of the planet in every aspect. The 34-year-old recently showed up at the Miami GP wearing a T-shirt to talk about the dangerously rising sea levels in Florida.

