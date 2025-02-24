Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso previously joked with Lewis Hamilton about dishing out maximum penalties when he becomes the FIA boss. The Aston Martin F1 driver returned to the sport in 2021 with Alpine after a two-year hiatus at the end of the 2018 season when he left McLaren.

The Spaniard had a tough stint with the Woking-based outfit from 2015 to 2018 as he struggled to make consistent headways within the team. He decided to leave the sport to pursue other racing categories.

However, Alonso returned with the Enstone-based outfit to replace Daniel Ricciardo and had a competitive two years in 2021 and 2022 before moving to Aston Martin in 2023.

But during the pre-race press conference in Abu Dhabi in 2018, Fernando Alonso was unsure of his prospects of returning to the pinnacle of motorsport and said:

"I like Formula One I will always love Formula One so if I will be here in the future as a driver, as a father, as an FIA boss, or whatever I will have a think."

Alonso's response had Lewis Hamilton in bits as the seven-time F1 world champion responded:

"Not the FIA Boss. Atleast when I retire."

To which the outgoing Spanish driver concluded:

"Maximum penalties."

The 43-year-old has been single-handedly keeping Aston Martin at the top of the midfield in the past two years and has signed a two-year extension with the British team that will see him race for them until the end of the 2026 season.

Aston Martin boss heaps praise on Fernando Alonso ahead of 2025 season

Aston Martin CEO and team principal Andy Cowell was full of praise for Fernando Alonso as he complimented the latter for his "amazing" work rate in the sport despite racing in his 40s.

Speaking with BBC at the team's launch of AMR25, Cowell reflected on the 43-year-old's future with the Silverstone-based outfit and said:

"Fernando has always been a phenomenal competitor, hasn't he? And his work rate is amazing. His contribution in terms of, you know, performance drive is amazing. We're lucky that we've got both Fernando and Lance on long-term contracts. And that's not a problem at the moment. Our challenge is to come up with a fast-racing car and give it to both of them so they can do well.

"Age is a number. Fernando is a phenomenal individual today, and he's very welcome in our team. Fernando's experiences and feedback are amazing. His feedback from the simulator, exceptionally good feedback in every session, amazing. And also his prioritization."

Fernando Alonso will turn 44 in 2025 and is in the twilight of his illustrious racing career but he has been focused on winning another world championship before hanging his helmet.

