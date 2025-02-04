"Maybe even by luck": When Mario Andretti shared his advice on a successful marriage

Former Formula 1 world champion Mario Andretti is one of the most well-known figures in the world of motorsports. At 84, he has a wealth of wisdom on pretty much all aspects of life, and some time back, he took the time to share his advice for the younger generations around marriage.

Mario Andretti married Dee Ann Hotch (late), on November 2, 1961. Interestingly, Dee Ann was Andretti's English teacher. Following their marriage, they had three kids - Michael Andretti, Jeff Andretti, and Barbara Andretti.

Mario Andretti, a while back, appeared on the Formula Access podcast where he shared his opinion on marriage for young people.

"For me, I mean its just, some of it is maybe even by luck, just to be able to connect with a person that loves you so deeply and you love them so that nothing adverse will ever affect that relationship. I give my wife so much credit for as I told you earlier. I know, even reflecting now, how selfish I was throughout my career, because it was all me," Andretti added.

In 2018, Andretti's wife Dee Ann died following a sudden heart attack.

Mario Andretti views Cadillac's F1 project as 'his baby'

While Mario Andretti shared some words of wisdom for the young people around marriage some time back, he quite recently shared views on Cadillac's F1 entry. The American automotive brand is all set to arrive on the F1 grid in 2026. Moreover, the 84-year-old has been appointed as the Chairman of the board of directors of the team.

In light of everything that has been happening around the upcoming entry, Andretti shared his view and even insisted that he is looking at the project as his baby.

"Formula 1 should expect full commitment from a giant like General Motors. They are very proud. Look at how they have grown in GT racing and sports cars and how successful they are there. They are not half-hearted. They are ambitious and have huge goals. I am confident they can achieve them. The project feels a bit like my baby." Andretti said [Via Auto, Motor Und Sport].

The hype around the 2026 F1 entry is huge, with the brand being American. The Ayao Komatsu-led Haas F1 team is currently the only American outfit on the grid.

The pinnacle of motorsport in recent years has increased the number of races (4) that are held in the US in a calendar year. In line with this, Cadillac's F1 entry could not have come at a better time.

Mario Andretti's wealth of knowledge will help the team in building itself up in the sport. In his career, the 84-year-old entered 131 Grand Prix and managed 12 wins and 19 podium finishes. He became world champion in the sport in 1978.

