"Maybe a woman would understand": When Lewis Hamilton gave an intriguing take on racing

Lewis Hamilton's venture at the 2022 Spanish GP began with a puncture on the first lap, which led the Briton to share a dejected call over the radio, sharing his feelings with Mercedes' decision to continue in the race. However, soon after getting out of the cockpit, he calmed down and revealed that his radio message came after his emotions ran high, which a woman would understand.

The ground effect era of regulations brought a string of challenges for Hamilton. This saw him being regularly defeated by teammate, George Russell at the Brackley-based squad, pushing down his morale.

Heading into the 2022 Spanish GP, the seven-time champion had qualified sixth and aimed to move up the grid. However, a clash with Haas' Kevin Magnussen sent him down to the rear of the grid owing to a first-lap puncture.

Witnessing his race unraveling, Hamilton told the Mercedes pit wall that he would rather retire the car and save some mileage on the components. He said:

"I would save the engine if I was you guys, I'm sorry."

Despite his request, Mercedes declined, which eventually saw Hamilton bring home a P5 finish. Though it presented a strong points haul for the Briton, his earlier comments were bound to be asked in the media pen.

The now-40-year-old was then questioned about his earlier radio message on his discontent with the team by a female journalist, to whom he shared the reasoning behind such an instance and how a woman could understand him. Speaking in the post-race press conference, Hamilton said:

"Your emotions are higher than ever; your heart rate is very high. And maybe a woman would understand, maybe having to give the answers during some difficult scenarios, but yeah, I mean, it’s never the same as you know, when you’re cool and chill and just having a normal conversation with someone."

"But when your heart rate is as high as it is, you don’t always have the best answers to everything. But also, there’s just, just shows there’s a lot of passion, it’s that that desire to do well," he added.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton parted ways with Mercedes and joined Ferrari over the winter break for the 2025 season.

Lewis Hamilton questions FIA's handling of the Belgian GP

Lewis Hamilton at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix Of Belgium - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton's debut season with the Prancing Horses has not reached the expectations that many had initially imposed. He joined the team after winning two races last year but is yet to score even a solitary podium finish in a Grand Prix.

With the Belgian GP taking place over the last weekend, Hamilton's dismal form in qualifying continued. He was starting 18th at Spa, but was skeptic of the FIA's decision to have a rolling start despite the track drying up after a delay of more than an hour. He said (via F1)

"Then we had the rolling start which, I don't think they needed to do a rolling start, I don't really now why they did that one because it had dried up quite a lot and the spray wasn't that bad. But anyways, I'm happy to have come from all the way back there, recovered and got into the points."

Lewis Hamilton is on a multi-year contract with Ferrari and would be hoping to make the most of his time at the Maranello-based squad.

