"If you could wave a magic wand" - McLaren boss wants to see a rotation of venues on F1 calendar

McLaren boss Zak Brown would like to see F1 rotate its choice of venues going forward. The American boss feels it would be beneficial for the sport to have 17-18 permanent fixtures, with the rest rotating annually.

With the Las Vegas Grand Prix being introduced next year, it is obvious that F1 has its eyes set on the moon. The 2022 season will feature 23 races - more than any year throughout history - leading to widespread worry from fans who don't want to see their favorite track being delisted from the calendar.

McLaren's Zak Brown wants there to be some permanent fixtures on the calendar, guaranteeing fans some epic racing at their favorite venues. The American boss highlighted an ideal plan for the sport moving forward:

“If you could wave a magic wand I’d like to see something like 21 or 22 races. Seventeen or 18 as permanent fixtures and seven or eight that rotate because I do think to continue to grow the sport the more quality markets we can be in the better."

"I’d love to see us be in 30 markets but race 21 or 22 times a year. I think there are A markets and B markets that we race in. Maybe your B markets [should be] every other year.”

McLaren claim Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris deserve a better car

Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris deserve a better car in 2022, according to McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl. The Woking-based team has had a dismal start to the year, failing to score decent points despite placing fourth at the end of 2021.

However, Seidl praised his McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo for their leadership in these trying times. He said:

“I was really very happy to see, despite the disappointment for Lando [Norris] and Daniel [Ricciardo], and they deserve a better car from us, how they are dealing with the situation. They kept the positivity up throughout the weekend in Bahrain."

"They understand it is not just about driving the car, it is also about showing leadership, especially in these situations, together with me as well. It is our responsibility now that we lead the team back to where we want to be, back to where we have to be. As I said before, I am confident we will come back.”

There is a light at the end of the tunnel for the British team as Lando Norris finished P7 at the end of the 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, showing his ability to fight through the field. The young Briton scored the team's first points in 2022 and will be looking to build upon his decent finish in Jeddah.

