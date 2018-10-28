The best ever F1 inspired road car, Mercedes AMG One

AMG One

Heard of the Holy Trinity of Cars! If you have been a petrol head by the slightest of margin, your ears would raise and heart start beating faster, if you hear the words ‘The Holy Trinity’.

It all started a few years ago when three sports car manufacturers Porsche, Mclaren and Ferrari launched three machines namely the 918 Spyder, the P1 and LaFerrari respectively, representing the best of technology from their stable. Breaking numerous lap records, these cars showed the world how hybrid power can put cars powered by monstrous V12 and V8 panting for breath when it came to outright speed.

Come 2018, the automotive world woke up to a new dawn of hybrid unit powered hypercar trinity, the Aston Martin Valkyrine, much rumored about the Mclaren Speedtail and the Mercedes AMG Project One. This time around the engines became, even more, smaller, equivalent to the current hybrid F1 engine and boy oh boy! these cars are laden with tech and gadgetry derived straight out of F1. Each of them representing the pinnacle of automotive tech.

In this article I am going to talk about Mercedes latest hypercar, the AMG One, yes you read that right, AMG has dropped the word Project.

Numbers first. Mercedes’ official stats on the Project One are not quite concrete. It is confirmed the engine is indeed a 1.6-litre that happily revs to 11,000rpm and unlike F1 cars it won't rev to 15K Redline, for reliability and usability reasons.

In terms of power, the hybrid setup pumps out more than 1000 BHP, there are 4 electric motors, the turbocharged V6 itself having an electric motor to eliminate turbo lag while another motor works on the crankshaft. Then the two other motors individually drive the front wheels allowing torque vectoring and lighting quick launches with an 8-speed gearbox is being used to shuffle through the engine.

The Merc One is primarily made of carbon fiber and has one of the thinnest seats the automotive world has ever seen. Weight is kept under check with most of the controls being provided on the steering wheel and a couple of large tablet-sized displays.

Currently undergoing the final legs of testing, Mercedes is still tight-lipped when it is going to launch the One, but one thing we are now sure about, by the time it’s finished testing and reaches an affluent customer's garage, it is certain Mercedes-AMG will have the 2018 Formula One title gracing its headquarters in Brackley. So, will one of the Mercedes One out of the 275 units to be made, find a home in Lewis Hamilton's garage after the 2018 championship win. Team boss, Toto will be more than happy to gift him one.