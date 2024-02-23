Mercedes boss Toto Wolff hints at the role of FIA being a sticking point in the current Concorde agreement discussions

Mercedes boss has hinted at governance being one of the points being discussed in the new Concorde agreement. Governance is something that falls under the purview of the FIA and a discussion could involve the kind of role the governing body has in F1 in the future.

The Concorde agreement is signed by the teams with plans for the future that include how revenue would be shared and the direction the sport would take. The current agreement would expire in 2026 and a new agreement has already been tabled. Looking at the friction between F1 and the FIA, there could be questions about how the next agreement will be shaped.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is no stranger himself when it comes to clashing with the FIA. The Austrian had an investigation announced by the FIA last season that drew the ire of the entire F1 paddock towards the governing body.

Talking to the media, including Sportskeeda, Toto Wolff was questioned about the status of the Concorde agreement. He said:

"There are some good pillars in place. There are commercial negotiations that are going to happen, but it is not going to be like turning the whole thing upside down. We recognise what Liberty has done for the sport and Stefano is doing a very good job."

He added:

"So I think from the fundamentals, we are in a solid place. What we are looking at is a governance topic - what is the best way of getting to decisions in the future for the benefit of the sport. That is something we are discussing."

Ferrari's boss shares a more positive outlook as compared to the Mercedes chief

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur was a lot more positive when it came to the Concorde agreement compared to Mercedes boss. Vassuer felt that there was still time when it came to finalizing the agreement. He praised the first draft and was confident that the discussion wouldn't be a hassle.

"We are not in a rush, we still have two years to go," Wolf said. "The actual Concorde Agreement is a good base and you can always fight for a better deal and everybody will push on their own directions for sure. It is a good base and it will be quite an easy one to renew and to discuss."

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff might not be the only one, however, who might have a few questions about governance. There's going to be debate on the role of the FIA in the next phase of the sport and it will be interesting to see what kind of power it has going forward.