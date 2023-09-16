Mercedes boss Toto Wolff does not think Ferrari's form at the 2023 F1 Singapore GP is track specific 

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff feels Ferrari is evolving into a consistently strong front-runner after their performances in Monza and Singapore. Speaking ahead of the 2023 Singapore GP, the Austrian felt that their performance has been consistent, given the different circuit characteristics in Monza and Marina Bay.

With Monza being a low downforce circuit, both Ferrari drivers felt they were more confident of it than their high downforce package, which had a tendency to be inconsistent. Their performance in Singapore suggested likewise, but the circuit suited their car historically if compared to their performance from last year.

Asked by Sportskeeda what he thought of Ferrari’s performance in Singapore, the Mercedes Executive Director said:

“They are starting to be a really, I would say, sustainable front runner. We're talking pole positions. They ran at the front in Monza for a long time and were very strong, but we weren't that far away either. So clearly here in Singapore that has been a great track for them last year and they have become very strong on two very different tracks - Monza and Singapore.”

Ferrari was consistently the strongest through all three practice sessions and the qualifying. Commenting on their performance, the Mercedes boss felt that they have evolved into a strong front-runner.

Their performance on a different track with contrasting characteristics has made them a threat to the likes of Mercedes, Aston Martin, and McLaren. While George Russell split both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc in qualifying, the Silver Arrows squad could have the upper hand in terms of race pace and strategy.

Toto Wolff rules out Mercedes as favorites in Singapore

With an extra set of medium tyres for the race, Toto Wolff felt it was too optimistic to think they were the favorites. The Mercedes team boss felt that they will try their best to target a win, but they had to be realistic about the scenario given the season they have had.

He explained that the gap between his drivers was because Lewis Hamilton was unable to generate any grip out of the tyres with the setup from the beginning of the weekend.

Asked if they were the favourites this weekend, given their tyre strategy advantage, Wolff responded:

“No, I would never, after such a season, because we are on the front row, call ourselves favourite. I think we need to be humble about the situation. The result generally comes as a surprise that we have put it on P2 and P5, be with another tyre available tomorrow, but fighting for a win is a different story. But we'll give it everything and we'll go full attack.”

Asked about the gap between George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, the Mercedes boss explained the reason:

“He just never had the tyres on the front axle that would give him enough grip and that was, in a way, the red herring throughout the weekend that he was just turning into Turn 1 and never had the car.”

While the battle for second place in the championship spices up, Red Bull’s dismal performance has surprised many. Without discounting the possibility that they could surge through the pack, Ferrari’s exceptional performance will keep their competitors on their toes. Mercedes are currently second in the Constructors' Championship standings with Ferrari in third place, 45 points adrift.