F1 News: Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton considering a switch to Formula E?

Dev Tyagi
OFFICIAL
News
76   //    08 Apr 2019, 13:34 IST

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton could be racing in Formula Electric?
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton could be racing in Formula Electric?

There's a possibility that five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton might make a move to Formula-E.

Surprised?

Yes, apparently that is what seems to be making news at this point. That told, Lewis won't be making a move to Formula-E until his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

At this point, it's important to note that the Briton has a contract with Mercedes, with whom he's won 4 of his 5 world titles until the end of 2020. But he says he is thinking about what series he races in next.

While the above may read some silly grapevine or paddock rumor, it apparently has some substance.

Quizzed about his future in motor-racing, Hamilton, who was recently at Silverstone at an event that marked Mercedez Benz' 125th year in motorsport, shared his thoughts.

Lewis was quoted as saying, " That is something I have kind of been debating.

"Up until now it has always been about F1.

"But I just drove an old DTM car today, which I really loved.

"I rarely get to a track these days and have some fun, so that experience was extraordinary.

"It was so cool driving my 2015 car and then the 196.

"It was a unique experience."

Not a man who needs to make a story out of nothing, it was interesting what Lewis Hamilton had to say in lines with the above.

"I am going to have massive withdrawal symptoms when Formula One stops for me, " said Lewis Hamilton.

To add to the developing story, it's impressive to note that how highly Hamilton rates drivers like Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen, both of whom have interestingly had stints in motor-racing outside of Formula 1.

While Kimi, during his sabbatical from F1- for 2010 and 2011 seasons- enjoyed himself in rallying (WRC), Fernando Alonso, on the other hand, is going strong at the FIA World Endurance Championship and the IndyCar Series.

That told, what are the chances of seeing Hamilton race at Formula-E? Well, best to leave certain things on the future-right?

