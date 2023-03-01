Michael Schumacher named his son Mick as mark of respect to former MotoGP champion 

Michael Schumacher is generally considered to be the greatest Formula One driver of all time. Renowned Moto GP racer Mick Doohan falls in the same category, having won five world titles when the competition was known as the 500 CC championship.

The seven-time world champion was so fond of his relationship with Mick Doohan that he named his own kid after him.

Despite competing in two separate fields, the two bonded well and became friends because they had a strong passion for motorsports and speed. Though fate was unkind to Doohan's career, he was involved in a tragic accident in 1992 that seriously wounded his leg.

He didn't fully heal from his injuries until 1994. The Australian racer again experienced an injury in 1999 during practice, which finally ended his career.

Mick Schumacher is also an F1 driver, carrying on the heritage of his father and Doohan. After winning the F2 title in 2020, he made his F1 debut with Haas in 2021.

Mick Schumacher is now a reserve driver with Mercedes and is widely regarded as gifted. Doohan's son, Jack Doohan, Mick's son, is likewise attempting to become an F1 driver. He will compete in Formula 2 in 2023. Doohan Jr.'s ambition was most likely inspired by the Ferrari icon, who gave him his first kart. Schumacher. had realised that his friend's son would likely move up to F2 from there.

Mick Schumacher caused $1 million worth of damage, Guenther Steiner reveals during Drive to Survive

Netflix's Drive to Survive simply seems to get better and better as they continue to release excellent material from the past F1 seasons. Mick Schumacher was one of the main players to watch in the 2022 season.

The German had a terrible season, scoring points in only two races. Season 5 of Drive to Survive by Netflix does an excellent job of highlighting the problems he faced. They also discuss how his relationship with team principal Guenther Steiner became strained as a result of his persistent underperformance. In one of the episodes, Steiner also appeared to lose his cool and slammed Mick Schumacher after the he crashed.

'Like Father, Like Son," episode 4 of Drive to Survive season 5, navigates Mick Schumacher's challenges and the constant parallels drawn between him and his father, Michael Schumacher.

The episode exposed Haas' ongoing criticism of Mick's Formula One debut, which reached a boiling point on one occasion. After his incident at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Haas team principal Guenther Steiner did not mince words in criticizing the 23-year-old. Steiner immediately rang Haas owner Gene and informed him of the situation.

“****ing hell. We gave him (Mick) a year to learn. What does he do in the second race? He ****ing destroys the car just because the other one (Kevin Magnussen) is faster.

Steiner emphasized that a car has specific pieces that are incredibly 'tough to put back together' after a major collision. The 23-year-old German was then interviewed by Netflix, where he shared his side of the incident. He explained that as a driver, he was trying his best to go on the limit. He did, however, concede that it was maybe not the greatest side to do so at a track like Saudi.

