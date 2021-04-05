Top 10 British Formula 1 race winners

Many widely consider the United Kingdom as the birthplace of the pinnacle of motorsports. The first Formula 1 race took place in Great Britain in 1950. Throughout the years, the UK has seen a lot of race and championship-winning drivers. Many of them have gone on to become legends in the sport. Today, we look at the top 10 British race-winners in Formula 1 history.

Here are the top 10 British race winners in Formula 1:

#1: Lewis Hamilton (96 wins)

Lewis Hamilton is not only the British driver with the most wins, but his 96 Grand Prix victories make him the most successful driver in Formula 1. The seven-time world champion surpassed Michael Schumacher's tally of 91 wins during the Portuguese Grand Prix last season.

Lewis Hamilton made his debut in 2007 and has won at least one race in every season he has competed in Formula 1. Looking at Hamilton's recent form, this win count is bound to exceed the 100 win mark sooner rather than later. Out of the 96 wins, 75 have come with Mercedes while the rest were won during his early years at McLaren.

#2 Nigel Mansell (31 wins)

The second-most wins for a British driver is 65 wins less than Hamilton's record. With 31 Grand Prix victories in Formula 1, Nigel Mansell is the second most successful driver from the island nation. Mansell drove for big teams such as McLaren, Ferrari and Lotus. He also drove for Williams twice, with whom he won a world championship in 1992. Mansell has three wins with Ferrari, with the rest belonging to his career at the British team.

Nigel Mansell (centre) winning the 1992 Mexican Grand Prix. Photo: Pascal Rondeau/Getty Images.

#3: Jackie Stewart (27 wins)

Scottish driver Jackie Stewart comes third with 27 wins in Formula 1. He held the record until Mansell broke it in the 1992 season. Stewart's 27 wins came with teams like March Engineering, BRM, Tyrrell and Matra in a career spanning from 1965 to 1973. Stewart won three championships (1969, 1971, 1973) during his illustrious 9-year career. Having started 99 races in his career, the Scotsman retired following the death of his friend and teammate Francois Cevert, during the 1973 United States Grand Prix at Watkins Glen.

#4 Jim Clark (25 wins)

Jim Clark is widely regarded as the greatest driver Britain has produced in Formula 1. Clark was killed during the 1968 Formula 2 race in Spa-Francorchamps. With a career spanning nine years between 1960 and 1968, Jim Clark won 25 races, all of which came with Colin Chapman's Lotus team. Clark also won the Formula 1 title twice, in 1963 and 1965. Many considered his talent to be beyond two championships, however, due to his untimely death, Clark's career will always be a story of "what if?"

#5: Damon Hill (22 wins)

Damon Hill is the fifth most successful British driver of all time with 22 wins. The son of another legend, Graham Hill, Damon arrived in Formula 1 late in his life. He made his debut during the 1992 season with Brabham at 31. Despite having a considerably shorter career, Damon Hill managed to win 22 races, 21 with Williams and one with Jordan in 1998. The latter happened to be his last win in Formula 1. Damon Hill won the 1996 world championship with Williams and was considered the first of many Michael Schumacher rivals.

Hill beat Schumacher at the 1996 Brazilian Grand Prix. Photo: Ben Radford/Getty Images.

