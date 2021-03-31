Which are the most viewed Formula 1 races since 2018?

Formula 1 is widely considered to be one of the most followed sporting events in the world. Millions of viewers tune into watch their favorite drivers compete in the fastest cars on planet Earth. The pinnacle of motorsports has benefited from an aggressive marketing approach by its owners, Liberty Media. Since they purchased Formula 1 in 2017, the sport has grown at an astonishing rate.

High fan engagement on social media and regular clips from the series on YouTube are a few of the reasons the sport is becoming more popular across all demographics. However, the primary reason for Formula 1's growth is the arrival of the Netflix Original, Drive to Survive. The series showcases exclusive behind-the-scenes action and melodrama which surrounds the Formula 1 season.

With the startling growth of Formula 1 in recent seasons, we review the most-watched races since the sport's takeover by Liberty Media.

Most viewed Formula 1 race in 2020

According to official figures from Formula 1, the most viewed race in the 2020 season was the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest. Formula 1 claims 103.7 million viewers watched the race worldwide. The race was the third round of the championship, and Lewis Hamilton comfortably took the checkered flag after beating Max Verstappen.

Your Sunday Top 10



K-Mag's penalty means he switches places with Carlos Sainz#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/sFIDH5xqcm — Formula 1 (@F1) July 19, 2020

The Hungarian Grand Prix in 2020 started under wet conditions, which always attracts large amounts of viewers. This is because cars are tip-toeing around the circuit, and the chances of collisions are greatly increased. The race is also infamous for Max Verstappen damaging his car before the start of the race.

Most watched race in 2019

The 2019 season promised to be a blast. After the fireworks of the 2018 campaign where Ferrari arguably had the better car, 2019 was the chance for the Scuderia to finally win a championship post the Michael Schumacher era. Ferrari's new youngster, Charles Leclerc, lit up the field in 2019 and was consistently challenging for wins and podiums.

Advertisement

The most viewed race of the 2019 Formula 1 season was the Italian Grand Prix in Monza. The race had 112 million viewers witnessing an epic battle between Leclerc and the two Mercedes cars behind. The Monegasque defended valiantly against Hamilton and then Bottas to win the race in front of the adoring Tifosi.

Since Ferrari is the most followed team in all of Formula 1, their fans were bound to tune in to see their new hero win the team's home Grand Prix.

Most watched race in 2018

The 2018 Formula 1 season saw the Monaco Grand Prix take the crown of the most-watched race on the calendar. 110 million people watched Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo drive from pole to the checkered flag at the most iconic track in all of racing. However, it wasn't a straightforward race for the Australian. Ricciardo suffered a power unit issue in the early stages of the race, which reduced his engine power. However, due to a narrow track and limited overtaking opportunities, Sebastian Vettel couldn't pass the 'Honey Badger'.

LAP 28/78



RIC 📻: "Losing power"



Surely not! Vettel is all over the back of Ricciardo 👀#MonacoGP 🇲🇨 #F1 pic.twitter.com/Jdn00e5CdC — Formula 1 (@F1) May 27, 2018