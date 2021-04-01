Who has the most wins in a single Formula 1 season?

Formula 1 is an extremely competitive sport with only 20 spots available each season. More often than not, the best drivers on the planet take these 20 spots. A Formula 1 season usually hosts between 17 and 22 races. To win the championship, drivers need to win as many races as they can, but with a competitive field, it can be hard to amass victories.

However, there are times when a driver goes on a winning streak and dominates an entire season. This begs the question: who has won the most races in a single Formula 1 season?

Which driver has won the most races in a Formula 1 season?

The Formula 1 record for the most wins in a season stands at 13 victories and is shared by two drivers: Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.

It should come as no surprise that Michael Schumacher is the one who holds this illustrious record. The German won 13 out of a possible 18 races during the 2004 season. The season is famous for being Ferrari's most dominant year in the sport. The team won 15 races in total, with Schumacher's teammate winning two races as well.

Mugello ❤️ F2004@SchumacherMick blasts around the track in his Dad's championship-winning car as @ScuderiaFerrari get set for their 1000th Grand Prix 🚀#TuscanGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/GEgaI4WRop — Formula 1 (@F1) September 13, 2020

Sebastian Vettel is the second driver to hold the record of winning 13 races in a season. He achieved this feat in 2013 with Red Bull. However, Vettel's feat is much more remarkable than Michael Schumacher's.

Not only did Sebastian Vettel win 13 races out of 19, but he was also the only Red Bull driver to win in 2013. His teammate Mark Webber picked up no victories. Even more remarkable was the fact that Sebastian Vettel won 9 of those 13 races consecutively! The German won all nine races after the summer break, from Belgium to Brazil. No other driver has won nine consecutive races in a single season.

Schumacher, Vettel and Lewis Hamilton are tied second for the most wins in a season, with 11. Schumacher achieved this feat in 2002, while Vettel did it in 2011. Lewis Hamilton has won 11 races in a season on four occasions, 2013, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Lewis has also won 10 races in a season twice, in 2015 and 2016.