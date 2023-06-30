“My respect for you has risen”: Lando Norris earns plaudits from F1 fans for defending Mariana Becker from another reporter

Lando Norris defended Brazilian TV reporter Mariana Becker during the round of questions at the Austrian Grand Prix after another journalist interjected his answer to one of the questions.

The Austrian Grand Prix weekend has started, and with it, the routine interviews that drivers have to go through. During one such interview, Lando Norris was asked by Becker, an experienced journalist, a question about his car and the upgrades.

Since this new Sprint weekend format will have only one practice session, Norris was asked if he could prioritize the work in the car and if it would be a 'game changer' for him. While answering, the Briton mentioned that she (Becker) asks the best questions 'here' (referring to the paddock).

Right after saying this, he was interfered with by yet another journalist standing close to him, who claimed Lando Norris to be "one hell of a liar," to which he responded:

"I'm not, woah. Who are you?"

"No, I'm telling the truth."

Upon seeing the clip, many fans protested against the other reporter for being rude and appreciated Norris for standing up to Becker. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter.

"Great job Lando!! Stood up to that other reporter and defended the woman well!! My respect for you has risen"

Lachlan Browne @Lachlan1655 @LandoNorris @Norrislandofans Great job Lando!! Stood up to that other reporter and defended the woman well!! My respect for you has risen @Norrislandofans Great job Lando!! Stood up to that other reporter and defended the woman well!! My respect for you has risen📈📈 @LandoNorris

Jadeelf254 @jadeelf254 @Norrislandofans Well done Lando for standing up for what’s right @Norrislandofans Well done Lando for standing up for what’s right

"Lando should refuse to do media with that outfit and when asked why, shame them publicly."

🧡 Emma Rachel 🧡 @L4ndoismylove @Norrislandofans What the hell is WRONG with people?? Lando should refuse to do media with that outfit and when asked why, shame them publicly. @Norrislandofans What the hell is WRONG with people?? Lando should refuse to do media with that outfit and when asked why, shame them publicly.

Willow__21 @Willow__1

Kudos Lando @Norrislandofans Good that he stood up for her!!Kudos Lando @Norrislandofans Good that he stood up for her!!Kudos Lando

"jealousy really does make you nasty."

Blk Kafee @KhaniQ … what exactly does he get from trying to drag down a fellow journalist? There might be something else happening there with them in the pen but c’mon dude. This isn’t it. @Norrislandofans What’s his problem?… what exactly does he get from trying to drag down a fellow journalist? There might be something else happening there with them in the pen but c’mon dude. This isn’t it. @Norrislandofans What’s his problem? 😕 … what exactly does he get from trying to drag down a fellow journalist? There might be something else happening there with them in the pen but c’mon dude. This isn’t it. 😕

"That reporter needs to get a grip. Mariana asked a really good question too."

emily 🫶 @emxlando

mariana asked a really good question too @Norrislandofans that reporter needs to get a gripmariana asked a really good question too @Norrislandofans that reporter needs to get a gripmariana asked a really good question too

McLaren bringing in major upgrades for Lando Norris in Austria

McLaren's performance this season has been more or less in the same position as how it was back in the 2022 season; however, another place down at 6th in the standings marks any change.

The team announced on social media that they have been running ahead of their schedule currently as they are bringing in a new upgrade in the car for the race in Austria.

A change has been noticed in their side-pod design, which looks somewhat inspired by Aston Martin, who have had phenomenal development this season.

However, their decision to introduce such a major upgrade has been the subject of some criticism since there will be only one practice session this weekend.

There won't be enough time for the team to collect data regarding the upgrade, and it will only be useful if it works on the car in a positive way.

Poll : 0 votes