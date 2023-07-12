17-year-old F1 aspirant quits racing after “unfortunate events” involving Dilano Van't Hoff’s death

A 17-year-old FRECA driver and F1 aspirant, Oleksandr Partyshev, recently announced that he will be retiring from racing after the tragic death of his good friend Dilano Van't Hoff, who was only 18 years old. The young Dutch driver was involved in a horrific crash at the Formula Regional European Championship (FRECA) race at Spa-Francorchamps on July 1 in heavy rain.

The entire world of motorsport was shaken after the death of the budding racing driver, including his friend Partyshev. Hence, the latter posted a heartfelt farewell to motorsport and announced his retirement on Instagram. He wrote a long letter that read:

"I regret to announce that I am bringing my career as a driver to a close. This decision weighs heavily upon me, as it represents a significant and poignant step in my life. However, circumstances, particularly the unfortunate events involving my dear friend Dilano Van't Hoff, have compelled me to respond in this manner."

The F1 aspirant added:

"Words cannot express the depth of my gratitude for the remarkable opportunity I was granted as a racing driver for a glorious span of eight years. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and I am profoundly grateful for every single person who has accompanied me on this remarkable odyssey. To all those individuals who have stood by my side through the highs and lows, I extend my heartfelt thanks."

He also thanked his family and all his supporters for cheering for him throughout his career in motorsport and how he will cherish those memories dearly for the rest of his life.

F1 and FIA saddened by the tragic passing of Dilano Van't Hoff

Since Dilano Van't Hoff was a budding racing driver who was aspiring to be an F1 driver, almost all the teams, drivers, and seniors of the sport extended their condolences to those who were close to him. F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali was extremely saddened by the tragic news. He stated:

"We are so sad to learn of the passing of Dilano van't Hoff today at Spa-Francorchamps. Dilano died in pursuit of his dream to reach the pinnacle of motorsport. Along with the entire motorsport community, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

The FIA also extended their condolences to Van't Hoff's family and friends. In an official statement, they said:

"The FIA extends its condolences to the family and friends of Dilano van't Hoff and to the MP Motorsport Team following the incident today during the Formula Regional European Championship event at Spa-Francorchamps."

Dilano Van't Hoff was racing for MP Motorsport in FRECA.

