2 F1 drivers who raced with the Number 0 on their cars

F1 drivers were left stumped when they were asked the two drivers to have raced with the number 0 on their cars while playing Grill the Grid.

In the latest episode of Grill the Grid, F1 drivers were playing the game 'Name the Two Drivers' where they had to name two drivers in a category. While they had at least one driver in every question. Most of the drivers participating could not answer the two drivers to have raced with the Number 0.

There have been only Damon Hill and Jody Scheckter to have achieved this feat but only Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso attempted the question. Both drivers could only get Hill's name but could not guess the former world champion for Ferrari, Scheckter.

Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg renewed their contracts with the Haas F1 team

Ahead of the 2023 Dutch F1 GP, Haas drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen extended their contract with the American team and will race for them in the 2024 season.

While Hulkenberg's extension wasn't a surprise for anyone given his performances, there was some doubt regarding Magnussen as he had not been particularly good in the first half of the 2023 season thus far.

Speaking with F1.com, the Danish driver said:

“I’m obviously very happy to see my relationship with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team extended once again. My return in 2022 had been unexpected but was filled with numerous highlights, and although this season hasn’t gone quite as we’d hoped, we’ve still managed to get into the points and show potential in the package we have."

"There’s plenty of racing remaining in 2023 and we’ve got a lot of work to do to continue to understand the VF-23 – that learning can be applied to the 2024 car. My thanks, as always, go to Gene Haas and Guenther Steiner for giving me the opportunity to keep racing in the sport I love.”

Hulkenberg added:

“It’s nice to get things sorted early for next season to just keep the focus on racing and improving performance. I enjoy being part of the team and share Gene and Guenther's passion for it. We're competing in a very tight midfield and I’m looking forward to building on what we’ve done together so far and taking that forward into 2024.”

It would be interesting to see how both the drivers will perform in the second half of the season and if can they help Haas finish P7 this season.