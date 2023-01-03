2-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso reveals reasons for fans to remember him

Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso wants fans to remember the passion he has for the sport after he retires. The Spaniard has signed with Aston Martin for the 2023 season and will race alongside Lance Stroll.

Alonso is showing no signs of stopping just yet, having replaced Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin this year. The 41-year-old is the oldest driver on the grid but there are certainly some arguments that can be made about him still being the hungriest driver on the grid.

The driver famously dethroned Ferrari and Michael Schumacher in 2005 and 2006, making him one of the greatest drivers to ever step foot in an F1 car. Despite his accomplishments on the track, the driver worries about his legacy, claiming he wants young fans to remember his passion and love for motorsport after he retires in the coming years.

Fernando Alonso revealed it all in an exclusive interview for Forbes Spain. He said:

"I want to leave something else, not just any driver who has passed through here. I want them to remember the passion, the love for the sport, the never giving up, the work with the young drivers, that my name means something to those who come."

Fernando Alonso is not too keen on becoming team principal

Fernando Alonso claims he is not too keen on taking on the role of team principal after he retires as a driver in the coming years. The 41-year-old Spaniard has been a part of the sport for over two decades.

While he does have a multi-year contract with Aston Martin secured, age is surely catching up with him and questions about his future are often raised. In a recent interview with Auto Motor und Sport, Alonso was asked about the prospect of becoming an F1 team boss, an idea the Spaniard shut down.

Alonso said the job will be mentally draining, especially with the kind of travel that's involved. He said:

“I don’t want to slam any doors on myself now, but at the moment it’s not high on my wishlist. Our job also means a lot of traveling you put up with that because then you’re doing a job that you love and can do. If I had to travel to do something I’m not so good at, my inner battery would drain quickly.”

Fernando Alonso still has the hunger needed for F1 and it will be interesting to see whether Aston Martin can provide him with a car capable of fighting the frontrunners in the coming years.

