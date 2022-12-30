"My inner battery would drain quickly" - Fernando Alonso claims becoming an F1 team principal highly unlikely

Fernando Alonso is not too keen about the possibility of having a future in F1 as a team principal. The 41-year-old Spaniard has been a part of the sport for over two decades.

While he does have a multi-year contract with Aston Martin secured, age is surely catching up with him and questions about his future are often raised. In a recent interview with Auto Motor und Sport, Fernando Alonso was asked about the prospect of becoming an F1 team boss, an idea the Spaniard shut down.

Alonso said the job would be mentally draining, especially with the kind of travel that's involved. He said:

“I don’t want to slam any doors on myself now, but at the moment it’s not high on my wishlist. Our job also means a lot of traveling you put up with that because then you’re doing a job that you love and can do. If I had to travel to do something I’m not so good at, my inner battery would drain quickly.”

Speaking about his Alpine stint, Fernando Alonso indicated that one of the reasons behind his move to Aston Martin was the lack of reliability. He said:

“[There have been] six DNFs but also [things] they don't count as a DNF but they were DNF like Australia the qualifying problem. The sprint race in Austria, I didn't even start the race, and things like that. So I think there are nine or 10 reliability issues, which are this level is obviously not acceptable.”

However, Fernando Alonso did state that the situation was not as bad as when he drove for McLaren-Honda because with Alpine, whenever he finished the race, the results were satisfying. He added:

“When we finished the race, it was more enjoyable. In McLaren-Honda, we were always out of the points. So I will not compare.”

What does Fernando Alonso's future hold?

Alonso already has a multiple-season contract with Aston Martin. Having said that, the future of the Spaniard will depend on how long Aston Martin takes to chart its way to the top of the sport.

The Spaniard has joined the team with the objective of winning races and ultimately challenging for the title. If that does not appear to be a possibility, then his retirement could happen sooner.

However, if Aston Martin gives Alonso a car capable of competing at the front, the Spaniard could have an extended stay on the team.

