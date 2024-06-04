"2 years of not making Q3": Fans react to Sergio Perez getting a two-year contract extension

Sergio Perez will continue his journey with Red Bull Racing for two more years, after recently signing a contract extension, which will see him with the Milton-Keynes-based squad for at least until 2026.

Red Bull Racing has decided to keep its driver lineup unchanged for 2025, with its announcement on June 4 confirming Perez will continue with the squad. Team Principal Christian Horner stated that an unchanged driver lineup will provide "continuity and stability" for the team.

Sergio Perez joined forces with Max Verstappen in 2021 and played a rear-gunner role to help his teammate win the championship. He also contributed to winning the constructor's title in 2022 and 2023. However, his mid-season slump and difficulties in qualifying plagued the previous two seasons.

Red Bull Racing's decision to retain Perez has baffled F1 fans, as the Mexican driver is susceptible to a slump in performances. This could affect the team's bid for the Constructors's title, as they no longer boast an advantage over rivals Ferrari and McLaren.

On X (previously Twitter), a sarcastic F1 fan proposed that Perez's retention would mean Red Bull's woes would continue.

"2 years of not making Q3... Congrats tho"

Another fan reckoned this move increased their rival's chances of winning the constructors title next season.

"so that's goodbye to constructors title next year?" the comment read.

Another X user made a bold prediction:

"No chance he survives the full two years." the comment read.

F1 fans were split over Red Bull's decision, as many congratulated the driver for retaining his seat, while the rest questioned his contributions to the team's tally.

"So two more years of fighting the constructors' championship with only one driver, great job!!" an X user stated.

"This is “keep Max happy”. I really like Sergio but his performances have not been up to it last year and so far this year," another user reckoned.

"This team is dead. Congrats on never winning the constructors ever again. What a lack of ambition." wrote another.

Sergio Perez excited to take on "immense challenge" at Red Bull

Perez, the 34-year-old Mexican F1 driver was delighted to announce his contract extension with Red Bull Racing. Perez stated that racing for the Milton-Keynes team was an "immense challenge," but he embraced the opportunity to race for the squad.

"I am delighted to be staying here to continue our journey together and contribute to this Team’s great history for two more years. Being part of the Team is an immense challenge, and one I love. We have a great challenge this year and I have full trust in the whole Team that the future is bright here and I am excited to be part of it." an excerpt from his statement read.

Eight rounds into the 2024 F1 season, Sergio Perez sits fifth in the drivers' standings, 62 points behind teammate Max Verstappen in the lead. Red Bull holds a 24-point lead over Ferrari in the constructor's standings.