$200M Hollywood star reacts to Lewis Hamilton driving a Ferrari for the first time

Hollywood star and Academy Award-nominated actor Ben Stiller reacted after Lewis Hamilton drove the Ferrari F1 car for the first time. The British driver finally joined the Italian team on January 20 after announcing his move in February 2024.

After ending his contract with Mercedes at the end of December last month, the 40-year-old went on an extended winter break which saw him skiing in the mountains. After his first appearance in the team's factory in Maranello, the seven-time F1 world champion got behind the SF-23 to do his first laps in the red car at Ferrari's test track in Fiorano.

Ferrari posted multiple videos and pictures of Hamilton driving the 2023 challenger across its social media platforms. On his social media platform, X, Ben Stiller, who has a net worth of $200m (as per Celebrity Net Worth), could not hide his excitement at seeing the F1 legend in a red car and dropped a fire heart emoji as a response to one of the Italian team's posts.

After his drive in Fiorano, Lewis Hamilton spoke about his experience and said that it was "one of the best feelings" of his life, saying, via F1.com:

“I’ve been lucky enough to have many firsts in my career, from the first test to the first race, podium, win, and championship, so I wasn’t sure how many more firsts I had but driving a Scuderia Ferrari HP car for the first time this morning, was one of the best feelings of my life.

“When I started the car up and drove through that garage door, I had the biggest smile on my face. It reminded me of the very first time I tested a Formula 1 car, it was such an exciting and special moment, and here I am, almost 20 years later, feeling those emotions all over again."

Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to the Tifosi for their support

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that he was grateful for the support showered by the Tifosi at his arrival to the team and coming out to cheer for him on his first day inside the red car.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the 105-time race winner said:

“I already knew from the outside how passionate the Ferrari family is, from everyone in the team to the Tifosi! But to now witness it firsthand as a Ferrari driver has been awe-inspiring. That passion runs through their veins and you can’t help but be energised by it. I’m so grateful for the love I have felt from everyone in Maranello this week."

Lewis Hamilton will share TPC duties at Barcelona this week with his new teammate Charles Leclerc in the SF-23 before testing the new 2025 challenger in the simulator.

