2021 Imola Grand Prix: Pirelli Preview

Italian tire manufacturer Pirelli have chosen three of their medium-range compounds for the Imola Grand Prix. Evaluating the challenges of the circuit and its effect on tire wear, Formula 1's official tire supplier explored the strategies that could play out through the weekend.

Similar to the last race in Bahrain, Pirelli have allocated the white-walled Hard (C2), the yellow-walled Medium (C3) and the red-walled Soft (C4) for the weekend. Teams will struggle to look at last season's Imola Grand Prix for tire data. The race took place in autumn last year, compared to the springtime event this season.

Tire degredation is an important factor in a Formula 1 race. Photo: Peter Fox/Getty Images.

Last year’s temperatures saw drivers switching to the Hard compound tire due to graining issues. Barring McLaren and Alfa Romeo, all drivers used the Pirelli C2 tire at least once. Lewis Hamilton, who won the Imola Grand Prix in 2020, clocked the fastest time on all three compounds he used in the race.

This year, however, the forecast is for a maximum of 13 degrees Celsius through the Imola Grand Prix weekend. Rain has also been forecast for Sunday, which could make for a chaotic race. Cooler temperatures could prompt teams and drivers to opt for the Pirelli Medium (C3) and Soft (C4) compound tires.

Mario Isola, Head of Formula 1 and Car Racing at Pirelli. Photo by XPB - Pool/Getty Images.

Pirelli explains optimal strategies for the Imola Grand Prix

Pirelli tire chief, Mario Isola, explained track conditions for the Imola Grand Prix weekend:

“Although the last race at Imola took place nearly six months ago, conditions could possibly be different now in April compared to November, and of course the tire construction has changed.”

Track evolution was key in last year's Imola Grand Prix. A resurfaced tarmac contributed to this, and further influenced traction and grip. However, since there has been minimal activity at the track since Formula 1 last raced there, track evolution should not play a factor at the circuit this season.

Pirelli tyre technician working on tyres at Spielberg in Austria. Photo: Peter Fox/Getty Images.

Speaking of the optimal strategy for the Imola Grand Prix, Isola said:

“As was the case for the last race here, we expect teams to go with a one-stop strategy, also because of the time lost in the pits and relative difficulty in overtaking. The safety car made a big difference last year, so there are a lot of question marks heading into this weekend's return to Europe."

Ideally, most teams would opt for a one-stop strategy in the race. However, these plans can fall apart with the introduction of safety cars, or rain. Last year, five of the 15 drivers that finished the Imola Grand Prix, opted for a one-stop strategy. Notably, podium finisher Daniel Ricciardo was one of the five. However, race-winner Lewis Hamilton was on a two-stop. This suggests that finding the optimal strategy is not as straightforward as Pirelli makes it sound.

Apart from the weather, safety cars and track surface, a point to be duly noted is Pirelli’s 2021 compound dynamics. The Pirelli tires this year are more durable and resistant to overheating. Therefore, they can be used more efficiently at lower pressures.

On a circuit that can be punishing on the slightest errors, it will be interesting to see the tire and pit stop strategies throughout the Imola Grand Prix. Due to the time lost in a pit stop around this track, a one-stop strategy would be the textbook prediction.

