Formula 1 2021: Where to watch Imola Grand Prix practice sessions? Time, TV schedule & live stream - 16th April, 2021 

After a three-week gap, Formula 1 turns to Italy for the Imola Grand Prix. The second round of the championship takes place at the iconic Italian circuit, Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, from the 16th to the 18th of April, 2021.

After a thrilling race in Bahrain, Formula 1 fans will be hoping for another nail-biting weekend. Early consensus suggests another battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen for the race win at the Imola Grand Prix.

As always, the race weekend will kick off with two practice sessions on Friday. Saturday comprises one practice session and qualifying. The Imola Grand Prix race will take place on Sunday.

Teams were given only one practice session for last year's Imola Grand Prix. This season, teams will have three one-hour long free practice sessions.

When is the Imola Grand Prix practice on Friday?

Friday's practice sessions for the Imola Grand Prix will take place on 16th April 2021. The first practice session will begin at 11:00 AM and the second practice session will start at 2:30 PM local (CET) time.

For fans in the UK, FP1 begins at 10 AM and FP2 will start at 1:30 PM (BST).

For viewers in the United States, Friday's practice sessions will commence at 5 AM. FP2 will start at 8:30 AM (Eastern Time).

For fans in India, FP1 starts at 2:30 PM and FP2 will be at 6 PM (IST).

As a mark of respect for the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh, Formula 1 moved all Friday sessions for the Imola Grand Prix back by 30 minutes. All sessions on Saturday will also be an hour earlier.

TV schedule for Imola Grand Prix Friday practice sessions

Practice sessions for the Imola Grand Prix will be live on Sky Sports F1 in the United Kingdom. The coverage for FP1 will begin at 9:30 AM GMT with a 30 minute build-up show. For FP2, there will be a 15 minute build-up show beginning at 1:15 PM.

In India, Friday's Free Practice 1 will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Coverage begins at 2:25 PM. FP2 will be broadcast on Star Sports 3 from 5:55 PM. Indian fans can also live stream the event on Disney + Hotstar.

In the United States, FP1 will be shown live on ESPN 2 from 5 AM and FP2 will be broadcast on ESPNU from 8:30 PM, Eastern Time.

All Formula 1 sessions are also available on f1tv.com in selected countries.