2022 F1 Bahrain GP: Practice schedule and timings for Bahrain Grand Prix

As the 2022 F1 Bahrain GP weekend is almost upon us, it is time to turn our focus towards the practice sessions that will get proceedings underway.

The first two free practice sessions of the year will be held on March 18 at the Sakhir Circuit. Free practice 3 will take place on March 19 before the qualifying sessions. All teams are expected to maximize their time to test and check their cars ahead of qualifying. Once in qualifying, parc fermé rules prevent any major changes from being made.

TV Schedule for Free Practice sessions at 2022 F1 Bahrain GP

USA:

FP1: 08:00 am ET - 09:00 am ET, Friday, March 18, 2022

FP2: 11:00 am ET - 12:00 am ET, Friday, March 18, 2022

FP3: 08:00 am ET - 09:00 am ET, Saturday, March 19, 2022

UK:

FP1: 12:00 pm GMT - 01:00 pm GMT, Friday, March 18, 2022

FP2: 03:00 pm GMT - 04:00 pm GMT, Friday, March 18, 2022

FP3: 12:00 pm GMT - 01:00 pm GMT, Saturday, March 19, 2022

India:

FP1: 05:30 pm IST - 06:30 pm IST, Friday, March 18, 2022

FP2: 08:30 pm IST - 09:30 pm IST, Friday, March 18, 2022

FP3: 05:30 pm IST - 06:30 pm IST, Saturday, March 19, 2022

All practice sessions and qualifying sessions, as well as the race, will be broadcast on F1 TV or their app, in the locales where it is available.

In the US, viewers can tune into ESPN and ESPN Deportes to watch all the action live from the three free practice sessions. UK viewers can catch the proceedings on Sky Sports, while Indian viewers can do the same on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

2022 F1 Bahrain GP high temperatures could make things difficult for drivers

Excessive heat in the desert could make life difficult for all drivers racing in the forthcoming 2022 Bahrain GP this weekend.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz had previously mentioned how driving in the heat was a trickier task to accomplish. During the livestream of a video on Ferrari's official social media channels, the Spaniard said:

“It feels, in Bahrain, let’s say, a bit worse than in Barcelona, because it is a lot warmer and the tarmac has a lot less grip. It feels a lot trickier to drive in Bahrain than in Barcelona, but this is normal, we have this every year. The car, in the corners, feels different to last year, but it also feels like we are doing progress and we know better what to do after every lap.”

Many expect Ferrari to put on a strong showing come race day on March 20 at the Sakhir Circuit.

