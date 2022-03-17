2022 F1 Bahrain GP: Qualifying schedule and timings for Bahrain Grand Prix

The first qualifying session of the 2022 F1 season is set to get underway this weekend. For the first time this season, each car is expected to reveal its true potential on the track. The Bahrain International Circuit will witness the brink of a new generation of F1 with ten very distinct cars and twenty hungry drivers who are determined to do anything to take the win.

The qualifying session will be held on Saturday, March 19 ahead of the main race which will take place on Sunday. All drivers are expected to push their cars to the absolute limit to set the fastest lap time to start as ahead of the grid as possible for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

This session will follow a standard three-segment qualifying format, where the bottom five drivers will be eliminated in qualifying one (Q1). The next five slowest drivers will be out in qualifying two (Q2), while qualifying three (Q3) will determine the starting grid order for the top 10 drivers for the main race. The qualifying session as a whole lasts for an hour, with Q1 for 18 minutes, Q2 for 15 minutes, and Q3 for merely 12 minutes.

TV Schedule for qualifying sessions at 2022 F1 Bahrain GP

Here are the timings for the official 2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix Qualifying for fans in the USA, UK, and India.

USA

Saturday, March 19, 2022: 11:00 am to 01:00 pm EST

UK

Saturday, March 19, 2022: 03:00 pm to 05:00 pm GMT

India

Saturday, March 19, 2022: 08:30 pm to 09:30 pm IST

All the qualifying sessions will be broadcast on F1 TV as well as the official app in countries where it is available.

American viewers can tune into ESPN and ESPN Deportes to catch the qualifying session, while UK viewers can catch the action on Sky Sports. Indian fans can also do the same on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney Hotstar+.

