2022 F1 Bahrain GP: What is the weather forecast for this weekend?

The 2022 F1 season is set to get underway at the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend. Weather plays a massive role in how an entire race weekend pans out and can impact the tires and race strategy significantly.

Bahrain Int. Circuit @BAH_Int_Circuit It’s finally here! We are just one day away from the biggest event of the year…the one we’ve all been waiting for at BIC …the #F1 Gulf Air #BahrainGP Make sure you’ve purchased your tickets so as not to miss out on this historic, once-in-a-generation event. See you there! It’s finally here! We are just one day away from the biggest event of the year…the one we’ve all been waiting for at BIC …the #F1 Gulf Air #BahrainGP Make sure you’ve purchased your tickets so as not to miss out on this historic, once-in-a-generation event. See you there! https://t.co/f8IGSBRbyq

The weekend at the Bahrain International Circuit, just like in the three days of F1 pre-season testing, is set to be hot and dry with gusty winds. Since the sessions will be taking place all day long into the evenings, however, the temperatures, as well as the wind force and direction, are expected to fluctuate.

Furthermore, there is no chance of rainfall throughout the weekend. The weather in Bahrain is known to be slightly unpredictable with chances of sandstorms, so it will be interesting to see how the weekend pans out.

Weather Forecast for the 2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix weekend (March 18 - March 20)

Here is some information regarding the weather forecasts in Bahrain over the upcoming Grand Prix weekend:

With two days to go, Craig Slater and Sheikh Salman Al Khalifa discuss the potential impact weather ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend 🗣️ "With the weather you can never know exactly what's going to happen but for us, we're ready"With two days to go, Craig Slater and Sheikh Salman Al Khalifa discuss the potential impact weather ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend 🗣️ "With the weather you can never know exactly what's going to happen but for us, we're ready"With two days to go, Craig Slater and Sheikh Salman Al Khalifa discuss the potential impact weather ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend 👇 https://t.co/gnxXwAzGiu

Friday, March 18 – FP1 and FP2 Weather

Conditions: Sunny and dry all day long. Remaining hazy with rising sand in places. Significant northerly winds with gusts up to 40-50 kph.

Maximum temperature expected: 23°C | 73.4°F

Minimum temperature expected: 17°C | 62.6°F

Chance of rain: 0%

Saturday, March 19 – FP3 and Qualifying weather

Conditions: Sunny and dry all day long. Moderate northerly wind with gusts up to 30-40 kph during the day, easing down around dusk.

Maximum temperature expected: 25°C | 77°F

Minimum temperature expected: 18°C | 64.4°F

Chance of rain: 0%

Sunday, March 20 - Main Race weather

Conditions: Sunny and dry all day long. Light-to-moderate northerly wind with gusts up to 30 kph in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature expected: 27°C | 80.6°F

Minimum temperature expected: 19°C | 66.2°F

Chance of rain: 0%

