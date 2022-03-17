2022 F1 Bahrain GP: What is the weather forecast for this weekend?

The 2022 F1 season is set to get underway at the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend. Weather plays a massive role in how an entire race weekend pans out and can impact the tires and race strategy significantly.
The weekend at the Bahrain International Circuit, just like in the three days of F1 pre-season testing, is set to be hot and dry with gusty winds. Since the sessions will be taking place all day long into the evenings, however, the temperatures, as well as the wind force and direction, are expected to fluctuate.
Furthermore, there is no chance of rainfall throughout the weekend. The weather in Bahrain is known to be slightly unpredictable with chances of sandstorms, so it will be interesting to see how the weekend pans out.
Weather Forecast for the 2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix weekend (March 18 - March 20)
Here is some information regarding the weather forecasts in Bahrain over the upcoming Grand Prix weekend:
Friday, March 18 – FP1 and FP2 Weather
Conditions: Sunny and dry all day long. Remaining hazy with rising sand in places. Significant northerly winds with gusts up to 40-50 kph.
Maximum temperature expected: 23°C | 73.4°F
Minimum temperature expected: 17°C | 62.6°F
Chance of rain: 0%
Saturday, March 19 – FP3 and Qualifying weather
Conditions: Sunny and dry all day long. Moderate northerly wind with gusts up to 30-40 kph during the day, easing down around dusk.
Maximum temperature expected: 25°C | 77°F
Minimum temperature expected: 18°C | 64.4°F
Chance of rain: 0%
Sunday, March 20 - Main Race weather
Conditions: Sunny and dry all day long. Light-to-moderate northerly wind with gusts up to 30 kph in the afternoon.
Maximum temperature expected: 27°C | 80.6°F
Minimum temperature expected: 19°C | 66.2°F
Chance of rain: 0%