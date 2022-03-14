McLaren's Lando Norris feels 2022 F1 cars are 'still sensitive to the wind'

Lando Norris believes the new generation of F1 cars is still sensitive to the wind after his run during pre-season testing in Bahrain.

The Briton himself was limited by the brake issues of the new McLaren MCL36 but was glad these problems were brought to their attention by the desert winds.

When asked to share his thoughts on the new cars, Lando Norris said:

“Definitely the cars are still sensitive to the wind. I think that’s a good thing we found it out, just because Barcelona was not windy. So it’s kind of good that we understood that it’s still there. F1 cars are still sensitive to the wind, and how gusty it can be, and so on. And just the difference in the track – it’s a lot hotter today than what it was in Barcelona, so how the tires are working, the car is working. It’s a lot bumpier, so how the car is riding the bumps and performing over the bumps, and the compromises you’ve got to make with the set-up are very different.”

Norris was the only McLaren driver to see the asphalt at the Sakhir circuit after teammate Daniel Ricciardo had to drop out, owing to a positive COVID-19 test.

"Mercedes never look good in testing" - Lando Norris weighs in on Silver Arrows' 2022 chances

Lando Norris feels Mercedes never look good in testing but always show up on race day ahead of the forthcoming 2022 F1 season.

Speaking to the media ahead of the second bout of pre-season testing in Bahrain, the Briton elaborated on the Silver Arrows by saying:

“Mercedes never look like that good in testing – until they get to the first race. If they’re good in testing, it means they’re probably going to be incredible by the first race. So, no, I think everyone is working on their own programmes, everyone is on different fuel loads and power modes and whatever. We can see a picture, we can see we are in decent position, but then Mercedes and Ferrari have looked very good since day one. They’ve been at the top of the timesheets every single time and their long run pace looks good.”

Meanwhile, McLaren will be heading into their first Grand Prix of the season with Norris confirmed to race. The team expects Daniel Ricciardo to make a recovery and feature in the race on March 20.

