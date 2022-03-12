Daniel Ricciardo tests positive for COVID-19

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo has tested positive for the coronavirus amidst the pre-season tests in Bahrain. The Australian, who missed two days of testing after displaying symptoms, has been isolated and will be replaced by Lando Norris on the final day of the test.

Confirming the Australian's health condition, the McLaren team said:

“McLaren Racing can confirm that after feeling unwell from Wednesday onwards in Bahrain, Daniel Ricciardo has now returned a positive PCR test for covid-19. Daniel is therefore continuing to isolate in accordance with local regulations.”

Ricciardo has shown symptoms since Wednesday. Although his previous test reports were negative, the driver continued to remain unwell. The team subsequently replaced him with his team-mate for the second day of testing.

Daniel Ricciardo @danielricciardo Better this week than next…

Unfortunate to miss the test, but I’m starting to feel better. I’ll stay isolated and just focus on next weekend.

Big thanks to Lando & McLaren for the heavy lifting, I owe you some beers (milk for Lando).

Confirming his health condition on social media, Ricciardo said:

Acknowledging the outpouring of empathy from his well-wishers, the Australian revealed it was better to fall ill during the test, rather than the race which is on the following weekend. The 32-year-old thanked his British team-mate and team for understanding his condition and carrying out the test work without him. His last appearance in the paddock in Bahrain was on Wednesday when the drivers gathered on track to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

McLaren confirm Daniel Ricciardo will be driving in Bahrain Grand Prix

According to the McLaren team statement, the 32-year-old Australian will recover and be ready in time for the race weekend in Bahrain. Meanwhile, his British team-mate will be racking up the mileage for the final day of the test.

Confirming Daniel Ricciardo's recovery in time for the season opener in Bahrain, McLaren said:

“Under these regulations Daniel will be released in time for next weekend’s Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix. Daniel is already beginning to feel better, and we wish him well for a quick recovery. Following this, we can confirm that Lando Norris will remain in the MCL36 for the final day of the official pre-season test in Bahrain tomorrow.”

As the Australian recovers, the coronavirus has caused him to miss three vital days of running on the MCL36. With new concepts in the cars, missing the test could translate into setbacks on the track with two race weekends lined up ahead. A slow start to another season with McLaren is the last thing Ricciardo would want at this stage in his career.

