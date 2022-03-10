F1 drivers come out together against Russia's invasion of Ukraine

F1 drivers united in solidarity to support Ukraine and voice their opinion against Russia's war. The entire F1 grid, apart from Lewis Hamilton, was present at the Bahrain circuit in Sakhir sporting slogans appealing to stop the war.

Sporting the hashtag 'Racing United' in the 'No War' slogan by the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA), the drivers made a statement in Bahrain against the events unfolding in Ukraine. GPDA head George Russell said the gesture was made to empathize with people in Ukraine affected by the war and to promote peace.

Addressing the need to send a message, Mercedes driver Russell said:

"Today, we come together to show our support for those affected by the crisis in Ukraine. You are not alone. We stand with you, for peace and freedom."

Both Sebastian Vettel and reigning champion Max Verstappen were vocal about their support towards Ukraine in the Barcelona pre-season test. The Dutchman posted a picture on his social media featuring the drivers standing in solidarity captioned 'Please no war'.

Nicholas Latifi @NicholasLatifi #RacingUnited We, the F1 drivers, stand with the people from Ukraine for peace and freedom. Heartbreaking to see all the innocent lives lost through this senseless act of violence. My thoughts go out to all of those affected and I pray for a peaceful resolution. Please NO WAR We, the F1 drivers, stand with the people from Ukraine for peace and freedom. Heartbreaking to see all the innocent lives lost through this senseless act of violence. My thoughts go out to all of those affected and I pray for a peaceful resolution. Please NO WAR💙🌻 #RacingUnited https://t.co/3so3u4QUgE

Lewis Hamilton's flight delay makes him miss GPDA's F1 campaign against war in Ukraine

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was missing from GPDA's social initiative to support Ukraine and stop war in the region. The Briton took to his Instagram stories and mentioned that a flight delay was the reason for his absence.

Writing on his Instagram story, Hamilton said:

"Great to see our sport coming together in this way. Sorry to have missed it, my flight was delayed."

The seven-time world champion has been promoting a UK charity that helps gather donations for Ukrainians in need and those suffering due to the war. The Russian invasion of its neighbor has hit the world of Formula 1 in different ways since it commenced. While the Haas team dropped its Russian driver and sponsor, the sport also suspended the contract for the race in Russia.

