Daniel Ricciardo unwell, to miss second day as well of F1 testing in Bahrain

Daniel Ricciardo will not be out on track for Day 2 of pre-season testing in Bahrain. The Woking-based team confirmed that the 32-year-old was unwell and would not be getting behind the wheel of the McLaren MCL36.

Ricciardo did not appear for Day 1 either. British team-mate Lando Norris was the sole McLaren out on track as well as in the first photograph of the class of 2022.

While McLaren hoped to see the Australian return to action, a team statement confirmed the opposite. It read:

“Daniel Ricciardo began feeling unwell yesterday morning, and while signs of improvement, the team will continue to assess him before he resumes duties. Daniel has had several precautionary Covid-19 tests during this time, which have been negative throughout.”

It remains to be seen if the Honey Badger can recover in time for the last day of testing before the first race of the new 2022 F1 season.

Daniel Ricciardo seeking 'some level of consistency' in stewarding in 2022 F1 season

Daniel Ricciardo feels all F1 drivers want more consistency from the sport with regard to stewarding.

F1 has been in the eye of the storm for multiple incidents of inconsistency during the 2021 campaign. Most notably, the end of the season finale in Abu Dhabi left a sour taste in the mouths of many drivers, especially Lewis Hamilton.

Speaking to the media following the launch of McLaren's 2022 challenger, Ricciardo touched on the subject by saying:

“It is never easy. Amongst all of us drivers, we are probably in line with the way to go racing but there will still be a difference in what is forcing and what is not. So even between us, it is not that straightforward so not an easy job. If there is at least that kind of level of consistency then that is all we can ask and then we know a little bit better what is right from wrong.”

Ricciardo will be hoping to impress after a lukewarm first season with McLaren. The Australian could be under pressure to perform, especially after teammate Lando Norris signed a long-term deal earlier in February.

