2022 F1 Bahrain GP: Where to watch Bahrain Grand Prix? Streaming information and more

The main race of the 2022 F1 Bahrain GP will be held on March 20, 2022. With the new regulatory changes in place, the race will be the first real indicator of the championship to follow.

The race will be held at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, which features a 5.412 km track with three DRS zones. The track has 15 turns, with a variety of corners, the most notable of which is the incredibly difficult Turn 10 where multiple drivers have locked up their front-left tires.

The weekend is set to follow the traditional format of qualification, i.e., one without the newly introduced sprint qualifying format.

Matt Gallagher @MattyWTF1 Hearing Ferrari say they will fight Red Bull for P1 this weekend is getting me ALLLLLLLL kinds of excited Hearing Ferrari say they will fight Red Bull for P1 this weekend is getting me ALLLLLLLL kinds of excited

Being the first race of the highly-anticipated new season, it is still unclear which teams will be able to adjust to the sultry conditions in Bahrain. Furthermore, the newly discovered porpoising problem may affect cars when headed down the straights at more than 300 kmph. Teams such as Red Bull and Alpine, however, have claimed that they have eliminated the problem in their cars using intelligent engineering methods.

F1 TV Schedule for 2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix main race

Here are the broadcast timings and TV schedule for the upcoming main race in Bahrain for viewers in the UK, US, and India.

USA

Fans in the USA can watch the main race at 11:00 am ET and 9:00 am PT on Sunday morning.

UK

Fans in the UK can catch the action live at 3:00 pm GMT on Sunday afternoon.

India

Fans tuning in from India can watch the main race at 8:30 pm IST on Sunday evening.

Where to stream the 2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix?

USA

American fans can tune in on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Fans in Britain can catch the action live on Sky Sports F1 HD.

India

Indian fans can watch the race on Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, and livestream it online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Who looks good ahead of 2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix?

With the new regulation changes in full effect, it is much harder to determine the pecking order for the upcoming Grand Prix with any certainty. If pre-season testing times are anything to go by, however, Ferrari and Red Bull look like the strongest competitors ahead of the new season.

This is not to say that Mercedes are out of the title competition entirely. The German team did not look as dominant as they usually do at this time of the year. If the 2021 season is anything to go by, however, the Silver Arrows will get stronger as the season progresses.

Fans of all teams can hold their breath in anticipation of the 2022 F1 season. Catch the action live tomorrow as the sport goes to Bahrain yet again for the season opener.

