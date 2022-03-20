×
2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix: The best of fan reactions from the race

Charles Leclerc (fore) at the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain
Khushi Chandani
ANALYST
Modified Mar 20, 2022 10:57 PM IST
Charles Leclerc took a glorious win in the 2022 F1 season opener in Bahrain and the fans took little to no time to share their hilarious reactions on social media. Ferrari took their first win in 46 races, with their last at the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix. To make the win even sweeter, it was a 1-2, with Carlos Sainz making it to second behind his team-mate.

Admin is having a heart attack. #BahrainGP

Red Bull were showing decent pace today with Sergio Perez setting the fastest time lap after lap and Max Verstappen breathing down the neck of Charles Leclerc. The tables, however, were completely turned with both cars retiring due to reliability issues within the final three laps of the race.

𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗚𝗨𝗬𝗦 𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗔𝗠𝗔𝗭𝗜𝗡𝗚 🤩WHAT 👏 A 👏 DRIVE! Great 1-2 for the Scuderia Ferrari!#essereFerrari 🔴 #BahrainGP @Charles_Leclerc @CarlosSainz55 https://t.co/Qt3TP8s3ZO

If it could not be more dramatic, Mercedes, who insisted all weekend that their car is nowhere near the pace of Red Bull or Ferrari, found themselves right behind the Ferraris and Lewis Hamilton bagged a podium for the team from third. Additionally, Kevin Magnussen brought Haas back to life with a phenomenal fifth-place finish, while Schumacher ended the race in eleventh. Guanyu Zhou, the only rookie this season racing for Alfa Romeo, also found himself on points in his maiden F1 race and finished the Bahrain Grand Prix in tenth place, four places behind team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Pierre Gasly, who was having a decent first race of the 2022 season, was the first driver to retire this year after his AlphaTauri caught on fire due to over-heating. Thrilling wheel-to-wheel battles between Leclerc and Verstappen, and several others further down the grid, on top of all the drama, made the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix another banger for a season opener. The Bahrain Grand Prix proved to be dramatic, to say the least.

Meanwhile, several Mercedes and Hamilton fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate a dreadful day for Max Verstappen and Red Bull. This was the reigning world champion's first race since picking up the trophy last year in December, making this a day to forget for the Milton Keynes-based team.

Here are some of the best Twitter fan reactions to the 2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

I FUCKING LOVE THIS. LET‘S GO @Charles_Leclerc #BahrainGP https://t.co/DuyIJoGnWJ
Ladies and gentlemen this is your first race winner of the Formula One 22/23 season #BahrainGP #Formula1 https://t.co/uHMxJJJE5j
Race 1 did not disappoint.WOW. #BahrainGP
YES YES YES YES YESYES YES YES YES YESYES YES YES YES YESYES YES YES YES YES#BahrainGP https://t.co/LbGUhl3seJ
If both of your cars retire in laps 56 & 57, you can’t win the race #BahrainGP https://t.co/52BQyOKwK3
A few thoughts after the #BahrainGP:- Ready for a Leclerc vs Verstappen title fight- Immense step forward by Haas- McLaren in the mud- New cars can follow each other- We're in for a great season- Ferrari IS BACK
Karma what a fucking beautiful bitch you are. #BahrainGP https://t.co/KpnMsUcLiz
Horner in the mud you say #Formula1 #BahrainGP https://t.co/CrciHFCjhJ
K-Mag an absolute MVP today 🙌 #BahrainGP #F1
Christian Horner when he realises Michael Masi is no longer the race director #BahrainGP https://t.co/3wo2GSiZ1H
Kevin Magnussen best of the rest and P5 for Haas #BahrainGP #WTF1 https://t.co/kEUPYXvYzZ
The way @Charles_Leclerc think wanted to hug @Carlossainz55 🥰#BahrainGP https://t.co/saFDWw5FUZ

हिन्दी