Belgian Grand Prix: What is the F1 weather forecast this weekend?

F1 ends its summer break at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for round 14 of the ongoing season. The 2022 F1 Belgian GP will kickstart a triple header in races bound to test the mettle of drivers and teams as the race for the title heats up.

Red Bull have been the pace setters in both world championships this season. Max Verstappen (eight) and Sergio Perez (one) have scored nine wins in the opening 13 races of the year and have allowed Red Bull to build a 97-point lead over Ferrari at the top of the standings.

The Scuderia still believe they can get back on track in the fight for both titles after multiple slip-ups despite having the fastest overall package on the grid in 2022. Charles Leclerc will hope for better luck in the final nine races of the season starting with Spa, where he claimed his maiden win in F1 in 2019.

Mercedes have quietly chipped away at Ferrari's advantage over them in the standings with assured driving and impeccable reliability in their car this year. George Russell returns to Stavelot for the first time since his sensational wet-weather showing on last year's rain-marred weekend.

Alpine are hoping to hold on to the tag of 'the best of the rest' but it remains to be seen just how the team's dynamics will be following Fernando Alonso's shock announcement to join Aston Martin.

While multiple variables are at play for all concerned, the biggest of them all could be the elements, which have been known to dictate the outcomes of past Belgian GPs. So, what sort of weather can one expect at the 2022 F1 Belgian GP?

Weather forecast for the 2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix weekend (August 26- August 28)

Here is some information regarding the weather forecast in Stavelot, Liege for the upcoming 2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix weekend, according to accuweather.com.

Friday, August 26 – FP1 and FP2 weather

Conditions: Intervals of clouds and sun with a thunderstorm in parts of the area; not as warm, with a moderate UV index of 9 and N winds blowing at 9km/h and wind gusts at 26km/h and a 24% probability of a thunderstorm.

Maximum temperature expected: 22°C | 71.6°F

Minimum temperature expected: 13°C | 55.4°F

Chance of rain: 40%

Saturday, August 27 – FP3 and Qualifying weather

Conditions: Mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm in parts of the area, with a low UV index of 1 and N winds blowing at 9 km/h and wind gusts at 30km/h and a 26% probability of a thunderstorm.

Maximum temperature expected: 20°C | 68°F

Minimum temperature expected: 11°C | 51.8°F

Chance of rain: 43%

Sunday, August 28 – Main Race weather

Conditions: Pleasant with more clouds than sun spots with a moderate UV index of 4 and NNE winds blowing at 11km/h and wind gusts at 32km/h and no signs of thunderstorms.

Maximum temperature expected: 21°C | 69.8°F

Minimum temperature expected: 10°C | 50°F

Chance of rain: 4%

“New changes bring new challenges, but the epic nature of Spa is still the same” - Pirelli boss ahead of 2022 F1 Belgian GP

Pirelli has confirmed the tire compounds that will be provided to all teams for the forthcoming 2022 F1 Belgian GP.

The Italian tire manufacturer will be bringing the C2 compound as the white-walled hard tire, the C3 will be the yellow-walled medium tire, and the C4 compound will be the red-walled soft tire for the weekend.

Pirelli Motorsport boss Mario Isola touched on the many changes made to the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps and how they could impact racing this weekend in his pre-race debrief. The Italian wrote:

“This year, Spa has undergone some of the biggest changes we have seen since we started going there in the modern era of Formula 1. But we know something of what to expect thanks to the 24-hour race last month – our biggest event of the year in terms of people and tyres – as well as some asphalt samples that we have taken. In addition to some new asphalt on five corners, there are some new gravel traps on four corners, which are much closer to the side of the track. Drivers will need to pay more attention to track limits, and there’s also an increased chance of sharp gravel being dragged onto the surface. The epic nature of Spa remains unchanged though, with all the traditional challenges that make the circuit so exciting still in place.”

Meanwhile, viewers in the US can tune into ESPN and ESPN Deportes to watch all the action live from the race weekend. UK viewers can catch the proceedings on Sky Sports, while Indian viewers can do the same on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C