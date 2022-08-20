"We are largely closing Zandvoort to cars"- 2022 F1 Dutch GP organizers push for sustainable transportation and accessibility

The 2022 F1 Dutch GP organizers have decided to enforce stringent limits on the cars that will be allowed in Circuit Zandvoort in an attempt to promote sustainable transport and make the event more accessible to fans.

With F1's popularity soaring to new echelons and the return of fans in numbers after the easing of the COVID-19 restrictions, many venues saw excessively frustrating traffic jams during race weekends. Spain, France, and Hungary had the worst cases this season, with many ticket holders missing hours of action as a result of poor management.

The Dutch GP plans to nip any such issue in the bud, knowing the possibility of high footfall happening at the Circuit Zandvoort given Max Verstappen's popularity and dominance this season.

The event's mobility planner, Roy Hirs, has put forth an idea to make the event more streamlined for fans and sustainable for the environment by largely banning most cars.

In a report carried by Dutch publication NL Times, Hirs outlines his intentions, saying:

“We are largely closing Zandvoort to cars. Only residents, and people who have permission, such as the staff of the Formula 1 organisation, are allowed to come by car.”

Hirs is pleased with the initiative and hopes to see the majority of Dutch fans participating in this by traveling to the venue on bikes. He went on to add:

“I think that’s very nice [the fact the Dutch GP is focusing more on the environment]. Especially that ‘sea of orange’ that rides through the dunes by bike is so beautiful to see. Of course there is only a certain discharge capacity, there cannot be more trains than is currently the case, but we will try to keep people as long as possible.”

The organizers have also confirmed that the shuttle bus from Zandvoort to Beverwijk has been scrapped after seeing a very limited turnout in 2021.

F1 will not return to race in Russia, CEO Stefano Domenicali confirms

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has confirmed that the sport will not be returning to Russia in light of its invasion of Ukraine.

The sport was supposed to have its longest season since inception with 23 rounds this year as it continues to grow globally. When Russia launched a military assault on Ukraine in late-February, the race that was due to be held in Sochi in September was dropped from the schedule instantly.

Now, Domenicali is firmly shutting the door on the possibility of more races there in the future. Speaking in an interview with Motorsport-Total, the 57-year-old said:

“I always say that you should never say never - but in this case I can promise: We will not have any more negotiations with them. There will be no more racing there.”

This stance could be perceived as a bit hypocritical on Domenicali's part considering the multi-year deals the sport agreed with Saudi Arabia and Qatar, two nations with questionable track records on human rights.

F1 could also be planning two races in China from 2023, having not been to Shanghai since 2019 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic while side-stepping any possible conflict of interest that may emerge.

