2022 F1 French GP will be more in favor of Red Bull more than Ferrari, predicts team's engine consultant

Red Bull F1 team engine consultant Masashi Yamamoto expects the Paul Ricard Circuit, which hosts the French GP, to favor the team. The Japanese consultant, however, suggests that the Hungarian GP could favor their rival, Ferrari.

Speaking to the Japanese publication as-web, Yamamoto said:

“I think France is more in Red Bull’s favour, so we can’t drop it. It’s a crucial point. In Hungary, on the contrary, I have a feeling that Ferrari will win because they have better traction at low and medium speeds. But I think Red Bull will do something to counter that.”

Yamamoto, the former managing director of Honda, feels that it is vitally important that they make the most of the 2022 F1 French GP weekend, as the track could suit them extensively. Warning that the Hungaroring circuit could suit Ferrari more, Yamamoto feels the Milton Keynes squad must finish the last two races before the summer break on a high.

Highlighting his expectations from the doubleheader, Yamamoto said:

“I want to finish the two races before the summer break in good shape.”

Ferrari’s reliability issues do not put Red Bull at ease

Red Bull team CEO Christian Horner feels that they are not at ease due to Ferrari’s reliability issues. The Milton Keynes team boss feels they need to focus on their own performances and not seek comfort in their rivals' weaknesses. The Briton has previously made it clear that he is not underestimating Ferrari or Mercedes just yet, despite their respective technical weaknesses.

Asked if Ferrari’s reliability issues made them comfortable, Horner spoke to the Motorsport Network saying:

“Not really. We are not too focused on them. We can’t control or contribute to that in any way. I think that we’ve got to focus on ourselves and just getting the best out of our own package. They had a very strong car [in Austria], and they could have could have well finished first and second.”

The four-time title-winning squad currently leads Ferrari by 56 points in the constructors’ championship. Meanwhile, their driver Max Verstappen leads Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by 38 points in the drivers' championship. Going into the summer break with a comfortable lead will be crucial for the Milton Keynes team.

