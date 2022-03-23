2022 F1 Saudi Arabia GP: Race schedule and timings for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

F1's traveling circus will drop anchors in Jeddah for the Saudi Arabian GP after a thrilling opening weekend in Bahrain.

Ferrari dominated proceedings at the Sakhir Circuit while Red Bull were the unfortunate victims of reliability issues late on. Haas surprised the entire field with their impressive performances in qualifying and on race day while McLaren chose to treat the race as a testing session.

With the action moving to the super zippy, street-styled, Jeddah Corniche Circuit in the desert, all eyes will turn on the likes of Red Bull and Ferrari to see how they fare in the Saudi Arabian heat.

The new regulatory changes in F1 gave us a glimpse of the type of racing fans can expect from this new generation of cars.

Red Bull Powertrains had a debut to forget in Bahrain with three out of four cars not being able to see the checkered flag. The heat was also the Achilles heel for cars with Mercedes Power Units as well.

Aston Martin stand-in Nico Hulkenberg was asked not to pit during the Bahrain GP and instead told to cool the car down first. McLaren also struggled for pace while Ferrari-powered teams looked to be much more competitive.

2022 F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix race schedule

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah is relatively new, with the inaugural edition taking place before the 2021 season finale.

This year, the race weekend starts on Friday, March 25 but the actual 50-lap race will be held on Sunday, March 27.

Here are the official timings for the 2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix for fans in the USA, UK, and India.

USA

Sunday, March 27, 2022: 01:00 pm - 03:00 pm EST

UK

Sunday, March 27, 2022: 05:00 pm - 07:00 pm GMT

India

Sunday, March 27, 2022: 10:30 pm - 12:30 am IST

In the US, viewers can tune into ESPN and ESPN Deportes to watch all the action live from the three free practice sessions. UK viewers can catch the proceedings on Sky Sports, while Indian viewers can do the same on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

