2022 F1 Saudi Arabia GP: Where to watch Saudi Arabian Grand Prix? Streaming information and more

The 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is set to take place on Sunday, March 27. After a thrilling start to the season at the Bahrain Grand Prix, the cars are set to hit the track once again for the second Grand Prix weekend this year. Ferrari got off to a phenomenal start with a 1-2 finish, taking home the maximum possible points from the race weekend. Meanwhile, Red Bull, despite showing decent pace and potential, saw the possibility of a strong points finish completely crumble as a result of a disappointing double DNF.

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in 2021 proved to be one of the most exciting races of the season. The Jeddah Cornich Circuit is an exhilarating, high-speed track that is set to offer fans another great race to look forward to.

F1 TV Schedule for 2022 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix main race

Here are the broadcast timings and TV schedule for the upcoming main race in Saudi Arabia for viewers in the UK, US, and India.

USA

Fans in the USA can watch the main race at 1:00 pm ET and 10:00 am PT on Sunday.

UK

Fans in the UK can catch the action live at 5:00 pm GMT on Sunday.

India

Fans tuning in from India can watch the main race at 10:30 pm IST on Sunday.

Where to stream the 2022 F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix?

USA

Fans in America can tune in on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

British fans can catch the action live on Sky Sports F1 HD.

India

Indian fans can watch the main race on Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, or live stream it online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Lewis Hamilton claims he does not expect a Mercedes win at Saudi Arabian GP

Mercedes have struggled with their pace and reliability ahead of the 2022 season despite an unexpected podium finish for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. Ferrari and Red Bull have proven to be the top runners in the season as of where the teams currently stand and the Briton believes that it will only be these two teams who will be fighting for the podiums this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

As reported by the Express, the Briton said:

“I think it depends on which car works well with low downforce and we have no experience with that. But looking at Barcelona, which has a long straight and fast corners, the Ferrari worked on both tracks, Red Bull not so much, Mercedes neither, so it sounds [like] it will be again between Ferrari and Red Bull.”

Mercedes currently stand ahead of Red Bull in the constructors' standings with 27 points to their name.

Edited by Anurag C