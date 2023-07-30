2023 Belgium F1 GP: Final results of the race as Max Verstappen wins again at Spa

Max Verstappen came from behind to win the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix, starting P6 on the grid, marking his first victory from this position on this track.

The race start for him was immense, as he gained two places and chased Lewis Hamilton. This went on for a couple of laps until the DRS chain between himself, Hamilton, and Charles Leclerc broke.

This win marked Red Bull's 13th consecutive victory (all 12 this season + the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP), extending their Formula 1 record further. Max Verstappen brought down his eighth consecutive win.

Max Verstappen celebrating his Belgian GP win with second-placed Sergio Perez and follower Charles Leclerc (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Following him up on P2 was his teammate, Sergio Perez, who further improved his performance and strengthened his second-place position in the drivers' championship. Ferrari saw a return to the podium with Charles Leclerc driving constantly on P3, after losing his front row start to both the Red Bulls.

Here are the complete results of the race:

Position Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 2 Sergio Perez Red Bull 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 5 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 6 George Russell Mercedes 7 Lando Norris McLaren 8 Esteban Ocon Alpine 9 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 10 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 11 Pierre Gasly Alpine 12 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 13 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 14 Alex Albon Williams 15 Kevin Magnussen Haas 16 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 17 Logan Sargeant Williams 18 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 19 Carlos Sainz (DNF) Ferrari 20 Oscar Piastri (DNF) McLaren

Max Verstappen extends his lead, but how is the rest of the grid after the Belgian Grand Prix?

It is quite apparent that Max Verstappen has not much heavy lifting remaining to do this season. He can, theoretically, even relax with enough points to sit out for a few races and come back to see himself leading still.

At the same time, Red Bull, too, has a massive lead over the rest of the grid after bringing in another 1-2 finish in this race.

Aston Martin and Mercedes' battle continues after the former fails to perform well enough for another race in a row. There were quite a few expectations after the start of the season to be at the top, but their momentum has seemingly worn off.

They have now dropped to third with 196 points, and Mercedes lead them with 247 in second. Ferrari, meanwhile, stays firm at fourth, nearing Aston Martin with 191 points.

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) and George Russell (Mercedes) during the Belgian Grand Prix (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

McLaren, who were looking quite strong in the past races since the British GP, couldn't perform as well in Belgium today. Oscar Piastri had an early retirement after an incident with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz early in the race (forcing his retirement as well) and Lando Norris could only finish P7.

Alpine is nearing them with 57 points, but there is still a long way to go since the former has 103.

The rest of the grid remains rather the same, except for AlphaTauri, who have three points now, all of them scored by Yuki Tsunoda, who brought in a P10 finish for the team.