2023 Dutch Grand Prix creates a new F1 record

The 2023 Dutch Grand Prix set a new F1 record. Due to two significant rainstorms that disrupted the race at Circuit Zandvoort, there were more overtaking maneuvers than ever before, which provided an amazing race for the fans.

The previous record for the race with the most overtakes was held by the 2016 F1 Chinese Grand Prix with 170 overtakes.

Due to its few straight lines and numerous turns, the Zandvoort circuit is renowned for being a circuit where overtaking is exceedingly challenging. The variable weather during the 2023 edition made overtaking very manageable, according to the data.

According to a Reddit user's research, they looked into how many overtaking maneuvers happened at the Dutch GP, and it was discovered that there were a record-breaking 186 overtakes.

This total excludes overtakes on lap 1 and pit stops. Around 59 of these 186 overtaking incidents were streamed live. Fernando Alonso is the only driver with the most number of overtaking maneuvers, with 13 overtakes.

More than one-third of all overtaking occurred in a single lap. On the third lap of the F1 Dutch Grand Prix, it was heavily raining and multiple cars went into the pits for a change of tires. There were 63 overtakes that took place during that lap. This is also a new record in F1, as so many overtaking maneuvers have never been performed in a single lap previously. The previous high was 45 overtakes.

How many F1 races will Daniel Ricciardo miss due to his surgery?

Daniel Ricciardo cracked a metacarpal on his left hand in what appeared to be a harmless incident during Friday practice at the Dutch Grand Prix. The AlphaTauri driver has had surgery on his broken hand and will most likely miss several Formula 1 races as he heals.

Ricciardo will be missing the upcoming Formula 1 race at Monza. According to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, Ricciardo's recovery period should be quicker than 10-12 weeks.

It is expected that Ricciardo will be fit by the time the grid returns to Singapore. Given the immense physical toll the Marina Bay Circuits has on drivers, it is most likely that the Australian will sit that race out and will be expected to return to racing from the Japanese Grand Prix and onwards.