2023 Dutch Grand Prix: Full starting lineup for the race explored

F1's return from the month-long summer break for the Dutch Grand Prix witnessed yet another rain-affected qualifying session. A few drivers were taken out by the twisty 2.6-mile circuit in Zandvoort under damp conditions, while a familiar face topped the charts.

Home hero Max Verstappen reigned supreme over the rest of the grid as he grabbed pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix.

While Verstappen continued Red Bull's dominance, McLaren driver Lando Norris put his car on the front row. George Russell qualified third in the final moments of the intense Q3 session.

The qualifying session started under overcast conditions with a light drizzle during the Q1 session.

All drivers braved the conditions with intermediate tires and plenty of trips to the gravel. F1 debutant Liam Lawson was knocked out in the session, as he starts last for the Dutch Grand Prix.

The Q2 session was also run on intermediate tires, with the track drying out quickly. The second session provided the first major upset of the weekend, as Lewis Hamilton was knocked out and will have to start 13th on the grid.

Hamilton and Yuki Tsunoda had multiple impeding incidents with each other. However, both of them failed to advance to the next round.

Williams rookie Logan Sargeant made his first Q3 appearance, but it spiraled downward quickly as he crashed out during the first soft-shod run in the session. Later, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc also hit the barriers, bringing out the red flag with four minutes left.

The final four minutes of the Q3 session saw lap times tumble as Lando Norris held the provisional pole and teammate Oscar Piastri was second. However, in the final runs, Max Verstappen put in a scintillating lap to go over half a second quicker than Norris.

The Red Bull driver secured his eighth pole position of the 2023 season and his third pole at Zandvoort, extending his 100% record for starting on pole for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Full starting lineup for the Dutch Grand Prix

The starting lineup for the Dutch GP consists of six different teams represented in the top six. Williams driver Alex Albon put in a stellar lap to put himself on the second row beside George Russell.

Fernando Alonso qualified fifth, sharing the third row with Carlos Sainz. Meanwhile, Sergio Perez and Oscar Piastri couldn't replicate their teammates' efforts starting on the fourth row.

Here is the starting lineup for the Dutch Grand Prix this Sunday (August 27):

Max Verstappen Lando Norris George Russell Alex Albon Fernando Alonso Carlos Sainz Sergio Perez Oscar Piastri Charles Leclerc Logan Sargeant Lance Stroll Pierre Gasly Lewis Hamilton Yuki Tsunoda Nico Hulkenberg Zhou Guanyu Esteban Ocon Kevin Magnussen Valtteri Bottas Liam Lawson

The green flag for the Dutch Grand Prix drops at 13:00 UTC this Sunday (August 27).