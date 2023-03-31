2023 F1 Australian GP: Timings, schedule, where to watch, and more

The 3rd round of the 2023 F1 World Championship is set to run down at Albert Park as the Australian Grand Prix weekend will soon get underway.

The Australian GP is one of the most historic events in the F1 calendar with the first race being held in 1985. Since then, the country has been the host to Formula 1 every single year, except for two seasons - 2020 and 2021 - because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2023 GP would be pretty exciting to watch since there will be a new home hero, Oscar Piastri, going around in Melbourne. However, Daniel Ricciardo's absence on the grid will be felt.

Here are the official session timings for the Australian Grand Prix, as per different time zones!

Session GMT IST ET BRT PT CET AEDT JST EAT CST FP1 01:30 07:00 21:30 22:30 18:30 02:30 12:30 10:30 04:30 09:30 FP2 05:00 10:30 01:00 02:00 22:00 06:00 16:00 14:00 08:00 13:00 FP3 01:30 07:00 21:30 22:30 18:30 02:30 12:30 10:30 04:30 09:30 Qualifying 05:00 10:30 01:00 02:00 22:00 06:00 16:00 14:00 08:00 13:00 Race 05:00 10:30 01:00 02:00 22:00 06:00 16:00 14:00 08:00 13:00

The Australian Grand Prix will be broadcast live across various service providers and channels around the globe. There will also be many streaming services to watch the same. Sky Sports and F1TV have their own streaming services through which fans can get an immersive experience of the race.

F1TV will be an important source to watch the race, especially for fans in India, since there is no other broadcasting service available to watch Formula 1.

Albert Park to feature four DRS zones for the F1 Grand Prix

F1 Grand Prix of Australia

After the changes that were introduced in the Albert Park Circuit for the 2022 season, a fourth DRS zone was added to the circuit. However, just before the race, the FIA deemed it dangerous and it was removed.

This year, it has been reported that the fourth DRS zone is returning, hence the cars will be going around at a much higher speed.

The circuit length is currently 5.278 kilometres and it features 14 turns, instead of the 16 it had until the 2019 GP. With the new layout, Charles Leclerc set the fastest lap in the history of the circuit in 2022 at 1:20.260, in his Ferrari F1-75. Though with the new DRS zone, it is quite possible that there will be a new lap record this year.

Looking at the season after the first two rounds in the middle-east, it is expected that Red Bull will have yet another dominating weekend. Max Verstappen mentioned the same earlier as he wishes to bring the team their second victory on the track.

