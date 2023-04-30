2023 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix how to watch, timings, channels, and more explored

After an eventual sprint race on Saturday, fans will keenly look forward to the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix main race at the Baku City Circuit on Sunday.

Known for providing dramatic races, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix can be viewed on Sky Sports and F1's streaming platforms. Due to a lack of broadcasters in India, F1TV will live stream the race for fans across the country.

Below is the list of timings for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix main race:

GMT- 11:30 am

IST- 4:00 pm

AEDT- 8:30 pm

ET- 5:30 am

While the sprint race results will have no bearings on the grid, unlike the previous format, it will certainly be interesting to see what teams have learned about their cars over a race distance courtesy of a 100 km dash on Saturday.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc will once again start from pole position, just like in the sprint race. However, this time around he will be defending reigning double world champion Max Verstappen, who will start at P2 alongside his Red Bull teammate and sprint winner Sergio Perez. Leclerc will hope for support from his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz, who will start with Perez on the second row.

"The Red Bulls still have the upper hand in the race" - Azerbaijan Grand Prix pole sitter

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has said after the sprint race that Red Bull still have the edge going into the main race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday. He told Sky Sports:

"The Red Bulls still have the upper hand in the race. We, again, must not forget how far we were behind in race pace two races ago. We did a step forward. We are still not where we want to be, but if winning is not possible, then we just need to take the maximum points."

Leclerc added:

"We will try to go for the win, even though Red Bull seems a bit quicker. We just have a car that is too aggressive on tyres, so I don't feel like there's much improvement for Sunday. But I will do everything again and see what's possible."

Meanwhile, Red Bull's Sergio Perez was buoyed that he could be a contender in the race after winning the sprint:

"I'm confident that I will be fighting for the win, but let's see, it's Baku so anything can happen. I just want to make sure I deliver when it matters."

It will be interesting to see if one of the top-three starters take the win in Baku.

