2023 F1 Belgian GP: 4 drivers who won their first-ever race at Spa-Francorchamps circuit

There have only been four drivers in F1 history to take their first-ever win in the sport at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit and interestingly three of them drove for Ferrari at some point in their careers.

In their preview for the 2023 F1 Belgian GP this weekend, the Italian team took to social media to post an interesting fact about the iconic track. The Spa-Francorchamps is one of the founding tracks of the sport as it has been part of the sport since its inaugural season.

However, only four drivers have been able to take their maiden wins in their careers at the track. Peter Collins drove for Ferrari in 1956, Jim Clark drove for Lotus in 1962, Michael Schumacher drove for Benetton in 1992, and Charles Leclerc in 2019 driving for Ferrari.

Ferrari F1 driver previews the 2023 Belgian GP weekend

Charles Leclerc stated that he was doing everything possible to get another 'special' moment in Spa after his maiden win at the track.

In his pre-race press conference, the Ferrari F1 driver said:

"I'm trying to do my best every single race weekend, then of course, it's always special to come back to the place where you've won your first race. It was a very, I mean it is a very special memory for me."

"It was a very special moment at the time, even though it was done in circumstances that were difficult to obviously enjoy the moment as we had lost Anthoine the day before, but it's a special track, I think every driver really enjoys this track, and we can always expect some exciting weather and this weekend it looks like it’s going to be a pretty wet the whole weekend. So hopefully we'll be competitive in those conditions."

He also spoke about the close fight for P2 in the championship and added:

"Well, first of all, teams are super close now, especially in Qualifying. You look at the Budapest Qualifying and we were all within seven-eight hundredths in Q3 apart from the top three but, where I was, everybody was so close."

"So, the smallest difference can have a big influence on your results. And, at the moment, that's where we are as a car. Then, I think as a team at the track, we need to focus on every single detail because, now more than ever, it makes a big influence on your end results – in Qualifying especially.

Leclerc and Ferrari will hope to do well at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps F1 track this weekend.