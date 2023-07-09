2023 F1 British GP: Final results of the race at Silverstone

Max Verstappen has once again proven his dominance in the F1 circuit by clinching victory at the British Grand Prix.

The Dutchman secured his maiden win at the iconic Silverstone circuit on his 150th start for Red Bull Racing. This marks Red Bull's first win at the British Grand Prix since 2012 and Verstappen's sixth consecutive victory, extending the team's winning streak to 11 F1 races.

Lando Norris had an exceptional weekend as he secured a podium finish in second place, much to the delight of his home crowd. Lewis Hamilton completed the podium in third position, despite a challenging start to the race where he dropped to ninth place after an early off-track excursion.

At the start of the race, Norris managed to jump ahead of Verstappen to take the lead, with his teammate Oscar Piastri closely following. This created a thrilling Red Bull-McLaren battle in the initial laps.

F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain

However, Verstappen quickly fought back and reclaimed the lead from Norris on Lap 5 using the assistance of DRS (Drag Reduction System), leaving the home favorite behind.

Verstappen continued to build his lead and remained untroubled throughout the race. A late Safety Car period, triggered by Kevin Magnussen's smoking Haas, resulted in the leaders opting for different tire strategies.

While most of the front-runners chose soft tires during the Safety Car period, Norris opted for hards, forcing him to defend his second position vigorously against Hamilton.

Piastri, who had held third place for a significant portion of the 52-lap F1 race, pitted just before the Safety Car period. Despite losing his position, the Australian rookie achieved an impressive fourth-place finish, his best result in F1 so far. Sergio Perez has evidently mastered his recovery skills and secured a sixth-place finish after facing qualifying difficulties.

Further down the grid, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso finished seventh, followed by Williams' Alex Albon and the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who completed the top 10.

F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain

The British fans were almost treated to a double points finish for Williams, with Logan Sargeant securing a personal best 11th place. Valtteri Bottas, starting from the back of the grid due to exclusion from qualifying, showed strong determination and finished 12th for Alfa Romeo.

Nico Hulkenberg, who suffered front wing damage early in the race, also fought his way back and secured 13th place for Haas.

Lance Stroll, penalized for causing a collision with Pierre Gasly, finished in 14th place, while Gasly was forced to retire. Gasly's AlphaTauri teammate, Esteban Ocon, encountered technical difficulties and also retired from the race.

Zhou Guanyu finished 15th for Alfa Romeo after making three pit stops, the most among all drivers in the F1 British GP.

2023 F1 British GP final standings

#1 Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

#2 Lando Norris (McLaren)

#3 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

#4 Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

#5 George Russell (Mercedes)

#6 Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

#7 Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

#8 Alex Albon (Williams)

#9 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

#10 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

#11 Logan Sargeant (Williams)

#12 Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

#13 Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

#14 Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

#15 Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

#16 Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

#17 Nyck De Vries (AlphaTauri)

DNF Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

DNF Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

DNF Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

With the checkered flag in the F1 British GP, Verstappen's elation was evident. This was not only for extending his lead in the drivers' standings, now 99 points, but also for delivering Red Bull's record-equalling 11th successive victory.

